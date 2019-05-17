Bluhawk Tenant Interest Soars with Recent Approvals

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluhawk today announced that the Overland Park City Council unanimously approved a modification to its site plan designed to accommodate new retailers actively pursuing locating at Bluhawk.

"Today's retailers are very deliberate in their decision-making and we are pleased to work with them and the City of Overland Park to make these final modifications so these retailers can call Bluhawk and Overland Park home," said Douglas M. Price, President, Price Brothers. "We are now full speed ahead with what will become the ultimate destination and community experience in this region."

Bluhawk is building on its existing 130,000 sq. feet of retail in operation with more than half a million square feet of additional retail and hotel space planned. Bluhawk will bolster the region in terms of quality of life, convenience and economic development.

"Today's announcement combined with the STAR bonds approval we received from the Secretary of Commerce last month has given us the confidence to begin making commitments to prospective tenants around our next steps toward opening," said Douglas M. Price.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Bluhawk development is Bluhawk Sports Park, which is scheduled to open in 2021. The 320,000 square-foot indoor multi-sport complex will be home to local, regional and national sports competitions, as well as recreational sports teams and tournaments. It has been fully planned, including 2 sheets of NHL regulation ice, 8 basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts and a full-size turf field for football, soccer, lacrosse and baseball all under one roof. It is coupled with a variety of additional amenities supporting the destination-oriented Sports Park and 100,000 square-foot, 3,500-seat Arena for high level tournaments, tier 1 junior hockey and even concerts and events ranging from massive e-gaming to conferences and local graduations.

Existing Bluhawk tenants are also showing great signs of growth. AdventHealth South Overland Park ER is expanding into a full-service hospital in 2021, breaking ground on the new phase this fall. This 193,000 square-foot facility will be an important addition to the region, providing critical medical services to the community. The Residences at Bluhawk apartments are scheduled to open in September of this year and are currently pre-leasing for tenants. Bluhawk Marketplace, the existing neighborhood center, is steadily leasing and what little space is available is anticipated to be fully leased by year end.

Since 1922, Price Brothers has helped improve how people live and work. With residential and retail properties, planned communities, apartments, and homes, Price Brothers builds, develops, and manages livable spaces with careful attention to quality, design, and people. The company has more than 90 years of successfully bringing large scale projects to life, and Price Brothers is built from Isaac Price's original commitment to family, quality, integrity, and diligence.

SOURCE Bluhawk