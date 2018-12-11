Blume Global Enters Strategic Partnership with Infosys

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, a leader in global logistics and digital supply chain solutions, today announced that it has entered into a strategic global partnership with Infosys, a leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Through this agreement Infosys will implement and host Blume's platform and digital transformation solutions for logistics service providers, retailers and manufacturers.

Blume Global provides a unique digital supply chain solution designed to solve the critical technology and business challenges of chief supply chain officers. Infosys customers will now be able to access the Blume Digital Platform and its capabilities to optimize all aspects of logistics across their supply chains, driving a competitive advantage through its operational insights, data, and its substantial network.

The Blume Global Platform has the ability to integrate with industry-leading ERP and transportation management solutions from SAP and Oracle. These integrations empower customers to extend investments in their enterprise applications to power their supply chains' digital transformation.

"We are helping our clients drive digital supply chain transformations that align them closer with their customers, understand and respond faster to demand, and significantly reduce costs. The Blume platform builds on our team's enterprise software expertise to deliver solutions that enable our customers to re-invent their supply chains," said Karmesh Vaswani, EVP for Consumer, Retail, Logistics Industry Group, Infosys.

"With Infosys we are rapidly extending the reach of our solutions, leveraging the company's long-time relationships to help global retail and manufacturing companies bring digital transformation to every aspect of their supply chains," said Pervinder Johar, CEO, Blume Global. "The Blume platform provides data and valuable insights, and the global connected network of trading partners drives real-time collaboration and orchestration across complex networks."

During its nearly 25-year history, Blume Global (formerly REZ-1) has built a trusted platform in the intermodal space, with 5,000+ users, 300+ intermodal marketing companies (IMCs) across 1,400 offices and 6,000+ motor carriers. The platform processes over $1 billion in annual transactions for customers with 99.99 percent billing accuracy.

About Blume Global

From the world's largest global retailers, manufacturers and consumer products companies to the smallest local drayage trucking companies, success depends on end-to-end visibility and orchestration of global supply chain networks across every move, every mode and every mile. With its AI-enabled, data-driven digital platform and solutions for real-time visibility, logistics execution, asset management, fulfillment and financial settlement, Blume solutions leverage two decades of data insights and its global network to help enterprises be more agile and responsive, improve service delivery and reduce costs. Learn more at blumeglobal.com.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. www.infosys.com

