Blume Global grows customer service leadership team, increases focus on professional services success

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, a leading provider of supply chain technology solutions, has expanded its sales, customer success and professional services teams by adding three vice presidents. The new executives in charge of North American sales, professional services and customer experience amplify Blume Global's commitment to customer success.

Anders Maudal, vice president of North American sales, oversees the initial step in Blume's three-tiered customer journey. Maudal and his team are responsible for showing potential customers the value of Blume supply chain solutions and bringing innovative solutions to those supply chain prospects. He comes to Blume with more than 25 years of experience in building and leading enterprise sales teams at Oracle and several other global technology companies.

As customer success vice president in charge of global implementations, Thirumalai "TK" Krishnan oversees Blume's global professional services organization. He began his tenure at Blume by examining all current customer implementations, helping optimize the onboarding and implementation processes. Moving forward, he will manage the first point of customer contact, implementing project plans, visiting customers at their headquarters to make sure they are set up for a successful Blume relationship. TK is a 25-year industry veteran, and he joins Blume Global after leading professional services organizations at E2open, Steelwedge and Blue Yonder.

Lisa Lewis, vice president of customer success, will pick up the customer journey after implementations, providing ongoing support for customers and ensuring a continued successful relationship. She is in charge of customer delight and the quick resolution of any customer challenges. As part of overseeing Blume's global customer success organization, Lewis manages CS team members in the U.S., Europe, Hong Kong and India. Lewis gained more than 20 years of supply chain technology experience working with the Nexus group, building and managing global teams in the customer support, onboarding, and learning and development arenas.

"At Blume, we've always focused on customers success, providing clients with fast time-to-value and offering them ongoing, substantive support so they can truly transform their logistics processes with our solutions," Johar said. "Anders, TK and Lisa represent a continued investment in this crucial area of our business. Their wealth of experience and knowledge of both the technology industry and the needs of freight transportation users has allowed them to quickly make a difference in the lives of our customers and help solidify our customer-first approach."

About Blume Global

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global is removing $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable and sustainable with innovative execution and visibility solutions. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and 27 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organization that is continually adding new high-value features. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.

Media Contact

Jon Ross

[email protected]

SOURCE Blume Global