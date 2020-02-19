Blume Global Opens Asia Pacific Office in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global , a leader in global logistics and digital supply chain solutions , today announced the company's new Asia Pacific regional office in Hong Kong.

Known as the gateway to China and a significant commercial and financial hub for Asia, Hong Kong plays a pivotal role within the supply chain industry. By choosing to open this office in Hong Kong, Blume Global joins the many multimodal organizations already stationed in the region.

With its AI-enabled, data-driven digital platform and solutions for real-time visibility, logistics execution, asset management, optimization and financial settlement, Blume Global leverages more than 25 years of data insights, its globally connected network, and advanced technologies to help enterprises be more agile and responsive, improve service delivery and reduce costs.

"Hong Kong is a hub for multi-modal logistics companies, air and ocean carriers and container terminal operators and we anticipate many opportunities to collaborate with customers in the city and across the region to support their digitalisation journey," said Pervinder Johar, CEO, Blume Global.

"Our mission is to empower companies, large and small, to successfully manage logistics execution across the supply chain network, in Asia and around the world," said Dr. Mark Yong, Managing Director, Blume Global (Asia Pacific). "I am very proud to be able to announce that we have opened the doors to this region via Hong Kong."

"Hong Kong serves strategically as an entry point to the growing Asian market. As the most important multi-modal transportation hub in Asia, Hong Kong shall provide a solid platform for the future growth of Blume Global," said Stephen, "the Government embraces fully, innovation and technology with corresponding policies and funding, which provides a nurturing environment for Blume Global, in addition to the tremendous opportunities arising from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development," Stephen Phillips, Director-General of Investment Promotion of Invest Hong Kong.

About Blume Global

From the world's largest global retailers, manufacturers and consumer products companies to the smallest local drayage trucking companies, success depends on end-to-end visibility and orchestration of global supply chain networks. Every move. Every mode. Every mile. With its AI-enabled, data-driven digital platform and solutions for real-time visibility, logistics execution, asset management, optimization and financial settlement, Blume Global leverages 25 years of data insights, its globally connected network, and advanced technologies to help enterprises be more agile and responsive, improve service delivery and reduce costs. Learn more at www.blumeglobal.com

