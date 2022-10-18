Blume Global recognized in 2023 FreightWaves FreightTech 100

FreightTech Award honors innovation and disruption within the freight industry

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, the only multimodal supply chain orchestration platform uniting end-to-end visibility, supplier management and logistics execution, was named among the 2023 FreightWaves FreightTech 100. This is the fifth year of the award, which celebrates innovation within the freight industry, and Blume's fourth consecutive recognition as an innovator in the supply chain technology space.

"When launching Blume Global in 2018, we saw an opportunity to change the supply chain landscape by bringing unrivaled, innovative solutions together on a single, cloud-based platform to logistics players of all sizes," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "Being recognized as part of the FreightTech 100 is an honor. It is a true testament to the hard work and dedication Blume Global has in creating efficiencies throughout areas of the supply chain and its work in building tomorrow's supply chain, today."

For the last five years, FreightWaves has narrowed down nominations of the best in the freight tech space to 100, making the FreightTech100 list. From there, a hand-picked peer group of CEOs, industry leaders and investors actively investing in freight select the FreightTech 25.

Judges will cast votes to narrow down the FreightTech 25, which will be announced on Nov. 3 at FreightWaves' F3: Future of Freight Festival.

About Blume Global

Blume Global is a multimodal supply chain orchestration platform that unites end-to-end visibility, supplier management and logistics execution. As the single source of truth for logistics data, Blume provides visibility throughout the value chain, from sourcing to delivery, allowing customers to use Blume solutions to navigate disruptions and create agile plans amid supply chain uncertainty. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and 28 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.

