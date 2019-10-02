Blume Media to Acquire Award- Winning Creative Company Agency ETA in Continued Global Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Media Group Inc. announced it has entered into a definitive agreement as of October 1, 2019 to acquire the award-winning creative company, Agency ETA, with studios in Long Beach, CA, a growing epicenter for creative talent within the larger Los Angeles metropolitan media market. Agency ETA will join Blume studios as part of its strategy to deepen the company's talent base and capacity to take on the biggest and most challenging creative projects for emerging and global brands across the southern California and the western region of the U.S.

Founded in 2005, Agency ETA has built a reputation for creating high-quality, award-winning campaigns while combining top creative talent with innovative technology. Some of the studio's standout projects have been collaborations with major commercial real estate developers, transit authorities, mixed-use properties, major municipalities, media companies, as well as various enterprises large and small. Agency ETA has proven to be very dynamic, and their CEO has fostered strong growth over the last 15 years.

Bringing together Agency ETA and Blume extends capacity and talent for both studios, enabling the combined entity to take on the big creative projects. This includes full live production, event creative, and cloud based streaming solutions to spread work across global studios to match talent with project requirements and offer clients the most advantageous cost structure through incentives and low-cost production centers. Agency ETA's Long Beach location will become a ﬂagship studio for Blume as part of a larger global strategy that also includes a substantial expansion of Blume's Creative and digital media capabilities across the nation. This supports Blume's current strategy of pursuing EMEA and LATAM opportunities with strategic ofﬁces in Atlanta, New York, London and Singapore.

Zak Stroud, President & CEO, Blume Live Media and Blume Studios said, "We've been fans of Agency ETA's work – and clients love them. When we started talking with Agency ETA's founder Cindy Allen It was clear that we will reach our goals faster by acquiring Agency ETA."

Agency ETA President and Founder Cindy Allen will transition from the business to pursue other opportunities and no longer has any ownership in Agency ETA.

Adam Carrillo, a key member of Agency ETA will continue to lead the team as Executive Vice President for Blume Studios.

Blume will immediately undertake efforts to introduce even more talent to Agency ETA in roles in creative design, visual effects, digital and interactive development and mobile innovation. Blume Studios and Agency ETA will continue to be based out of Long Beach, within a few miles of Blume's Playa District Headquarters and Blume's creative concept studio in Hollywood.

All of Agency ETA's full-time and freelance employees are expected to join Blume Studios.

Stroud said, "We've set out to become an innovator in 21st century creative capabilities. We gave a bold and admittedly ambitious vision of aspiring to be the best full-service digital creative media solutions company in the world. From the outset, we are committed to being a forward-thinking company that places uncompromising value on our people and culture. Acquiring Agency ETA gives us an opportunity to build upon that approach and reach our shared goal of scaling existing clients and expanding our offerings to attract new ones. We couldn't be more excited to work with this team to do just that."

About Blume Media Group

Blume is a leader in content creation, live streaming and digital media. Blume has expanded and evolved to offer business transformation, experience transformation, and marketing transformation through its award-winning consulting, technology, design, marketing communications, and IP practices. Our work spans web, mobile, and social communications, retail and e-commerce, product innovation, brand development, live events, sports and entertainment production and innovation consulting. Blume has offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, and currently opening sales offices in London and Singapore. Blume is privately owned. For more information about Blume, please visit www.blumelive.com and on Facebook and Twitter.

