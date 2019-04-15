Bluware's Leading-Edge Seismic Data Platform boosts Anadarko's Digital Transformation Strategy

HOUSTON, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluware Corp., the digital innovation platform for seismic data, announced today a global agreement with Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, to develop machine-learning and cloud-enabled geophysical workflows, delivering business value to Anadarko's asset teams.

The companies have been working together since 2018 harnessing Bluware's Platform capabilities into legacy workflows and applications (DecisionSpace®, Petrel®), development of several proprietary workflows around data-driven low-frequency modeling, automated volume-to-volume comparisons and rock physics modeling.

"Anadarko has invested significant resources in subsurface data science so we can stay on the leading edge and prepare for a differential operational future," said Sanjay Paranji, Chief Technology Officer of Anadarko. "The Bluware platform is a key part of our continued growth as it is a modern platform streaming seismic data to AI/ML based workflows as well as legacy applications/workflows – two things that are vitally important for business continuity. Bluware's platform delivers high-performance adaptive streaming of seismic data, enabling workflows that were previously inconceivable."

In addition to the augmentation of legacy workflows, the companies are closely collaborating on seismic data preparation to directly feed TensorFlow and interactive deep-learning training and inference, which bring together data scientists and geoscientists – something core to Anadarko's data science strategy.

The combination of Anadarko's expertise in its Technology organization and Bluware's Digital Platform will enable asset teams to apply the research to their daily projects, further validating Anadarko's investment in Bluware technology.

At the core of the Bluware platform is a powerful adaptive data streaming system that enables a Netflix®-like experience for all workflows, extracting insight and business value from seismic data at terabyte and petabyte scales.

"Anadarko is a leader in seeking and utilizing technology to improve operational efficiency in the geology and geophysics domain. The company recognizes the value of machine learning and cloud-computing in optimizing and deriving operational value. We expect early pioneers like Anadarko to gain tremendous insight and competitive advantage by leveraging our technology as a strategic business advantage," commented Dan Piette, CEO of Bluware.

