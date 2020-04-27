Blyncsy Announces Launch of Contact Tracing Licensing Request Website

SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Movement data intelligence company, Blyncsy, announces the launch of its contact tracing licensing request website. Blyncsy has created this website as a simple way for other companies to request licensing of Blyncsy's contact tracing methodologies and technologies. The licensing request site is located here: http://www.blyncsy.com/contact-tracing

In 2019, Blyncsy was granted a patent for its contact and contagion tracking methods under US patent number US10198779B2, "Tracking proximity relationships and uses thereof."

"Blyncsy would like to get its technology into the hands of other companies and government agencies, so that we can fight this virus together. We have launched the website to streamline the process to make licensing easier. We believe it is important that we as companies come together at this time to leverage our specific technologies to assist in understanding and eradicating this virus, and re-opening our economy," said Blyncsy CEO, Mark Pittman.

About Blyncsy

Blyncsy is a movement and data intelligence company headquartered in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. Through the power of big data and location analytics, Blyncsy helps its customers understand how connected devices are moving throughout an environment. Blyncsy's powerful platform assists departments of transportation, cities and other private and public entities to better understand the habits and trends of people. http://www.blyncsy.com

Media contact: Carlee Brennan, [email protected]

