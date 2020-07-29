Blythedale, Friends Bring Biggest Benefit of 2020 to Global Audience

VALHALLA, N.Y., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 has been an extremely challenging year. The world has changed in ways we never could have imagined. But, through it all, Blythedale Children's Hospital, New York's only independent, specialty children's hospital and one of only 14 pediatric specialty hospitals in the U.S., never missed a beat.

Recognizing the challenges and restrictions faced by many in this new age of COVID-19, Blythedale took the steps of moving its biggest fundraiser of the year to an online, live streaming platform for ALL to experience for FREE. Watch from the comfort of your couch, backyard or ANYWHERE.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., "A Virtual Celebration of Blythedale Children's Hospital: Profiles of Courage, Compassion, and Commitment", will be hosted by radio legends Scott Shannon and Patty Steele . This special event will feature live interviews, emotional stories about Blythedale's people & programs, celebrity cameos, musical performances, discussions about the impact of COVID-19 and more.

With the event being online for the first time, it is a unique opportunity to introduce people to Blythedale and the extraordinary work being done to improve the lives of medically complex children and their families.

There are a wide range of giving opportunities and ways to participate, including the chance to "Thank A Hero" and send messages of hope to support our dedicated Blythedale staff, patients, families or anyone who deserves to be recognized. These inspirational messages will appear on blythedale.onlinegalas.com before and during the event.

CBS New York meteorologist John Elliott will be making a special guest appearance during this year's "Mission Moment", another a way to invest in the future of Blythedale by helping fund three exceptional programs that are crucial to the healing process of all patients:



While we hope many people will choose to support or sponsor the event, it's FREE to register and to watch the live stream on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at blythedale.onlinegalas.com.

Interviews, video/photos available.

Contact: Justin Barbo, [email protected]

