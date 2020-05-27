BMC Hosts Private Briefing for Eligible Investors

HOUSTON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, will host a private conference call to discuss its Q4 FY2020 business with registered holders of the Company's 9.750% Senior Notes due 2026 and 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026, as well as certain other prospective and eligible investors. Interested parties may obtain further details from their Venue account.

About BMC

From core to cloud to edge, BMC delivers the software and services that enable over 10,000 global customers, including 84% of the Forbes Global 100, to thrive in their ongoing evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

BMC, the BMC logo, and BMC's other product names are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. or its affiliates, are registered or pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©Copyright 2020 BMC Software, Inc.

Investor Contacts:

Chet Fenner David Kushner Vice President Senior Director Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Corporate Finance and Investor Relations 713-918-1391 713-918-2129 [email protected]



SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bmc.com

