BMC Positioned as a Leader for the Seventh Consecutive Year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools

HOUSTON, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader celebrating 40 years of delivering IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced that Gartner Inc. has positioned BMC as a Leader for the seventh consecutive year in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools for its BMC Helix ITSM solution.1

BMC Helix ITSM (v. 20.02) also received the highest scores in the Advanced-Maturity I&O and Agile/DevOps Support use cases in the Gartner 2020 Critical Capabilities for ITSM Tools.2 Gartner defined "Advanced ITSM tools that have a full range of ITSM capabilities, provide advanced workflow support, and, increasingly, AITSM and collaboration capabilities."1

A complimentary copy of the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools report is available for download at www.bmc.com/magicquadrant.

According to Gartner, "In response to digital disruption, ITSM tools are beginning to address integration requirements with the DevOps toolchain and support for agile workflows across ITSM processes." Building on this foundation, BMC believes successful and thriving organizations must embrace intelligent, tech-enabled systems that work with – not in place of – human workers across every facet of the business for organizations to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

BMC Helix is an autonomous enterprise service and operations SaaS platform. Integrated with 360-degree intelligence, it empowers businesses to proactively and predictively discover, monitor, service, remediate, optimize, and deliver omni-channel experiences for IT and lines-of-business.

Furthermore, by seamlessly integrating ITSM and IT Operations Management (ITOM), BMC Helix enables IT and business users to eliminate IT silos, make data-driven business decisions, and deliver industry leading customer experiences.

Customers can deploy the BMC Helix platform with the cloud deployment of their choice – public, private, or hybrid. Additionally, customers have a choice of AI/ML solutions to leverage from industry leading providers including IBM Watson®, Google TensorFlow, Microsoft, AWS, and Automation Anywhere.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in ITSM for the seventh year in a row," said Ali Siddiqui, Chief Product Officer at BMC. "In our view, this Magic Quadrant validates our vision of providing customers with the agility, customer centricity, and actionable insights to help them future-proof the service and operations experience to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise."

Additional Resources:

From IT to lines of business, learn how to run and reinvent service and operations with the BMC Helix suite of solutions at www.bmc.com/helix

Discover what it takes to be an Autonomous Digital Enterprise at www.bmc.com/ade

Join BMC executives, customers, and partners virtually at BMC Exchange 2020, visit exchange.bmc.com

1Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools," Rich Doheny, Keith Andes, Mark Cleary, 6 October 2020. Previous titles included "Magic Quadrant for IT Service Support Management Tools."

2Gartner, "Critical Capabilities for IT Service Management Tools," Rich Doheny, Keith Andes, Mark Cleary, 7 October 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BMC

From core to cloud to edge, BMC delivers the software and services that enable over 10,000 global customers, including 84% of the Forbes Global 100, to thrive in their ongoing evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. or its affiliates and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©Copyright 2020 BMC Software, Inc.

IBM Watson is the trademark or registered trademark of International Business Machines Corporation in the United States, other countries, or both.

BMC—Run and Reinvent

www.bmc.com

Editorial contact:

Ana Gabriel

BMC

[email protected]

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.bmc.com/

