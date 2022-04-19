BMNT's H4XLabs to Host San Diego Blue Tech Innovation Showcase

April 27 event will gather experts to address ocean challenges in SoCal

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry experts, government officials, investors and others working to accelerate innovation in the Blue Tech ecosystem will gather in San Diego, Wednesday, April 27, for a Blue Tech Innovation Showcase hosted by BMNT Inc.'s enterprise accelerator, H4XLabs, with support from the NavalX Techbridge network.

BMNT

The event is the second in a series by H4Xlabs. Locally supported by San Diego's TMA Foundation, it will explore the state of the blue tech ecosystem in Southern California and funding opportunities for advanced and emerging technologies that can be harnessed to protect the oceans.

"Our goal with the Blue Tech Innovation Showcase series is to gather the right people in a hyper-local, hyper-focused atmosphere to solve tough challenges found in our oceans," said Ellen Chang, Director of H4XLabs.

The meeting will feature in-person and virtual attendance. It follows a successful inaugural Blue Tech event held in Seattle in February, where groups of tech investors, industry experts, government leaders, and innovators and startups gathered to exchange ideas about how best to address industry challenges. REGISTER HERE.

Agenda

The event will start at 10 am PST with a panel on "Accelerating Innovation in the Blue Economy." Participants include:

Dr. Rich Carlin , Office of Naval Research

, Office of Naval Research Matt Classen , TMA Blue Tech

, TMA Blue Tech Paula Sylvia , Port of San Diego

, Port of Phil LeBlanc , Port of San Diego

A second panel, on "Founders and Funders: Market Trends and Opportunities,'' will commence at 11 am PST. Speakers include:

Erika Montague , Schmidt Marine Technology Partners

, Schmidt Marine Technology Partners Mike Flanigan , SeaSatellites

, SeaSatellites Carolin Funk , Blue Bear Capital

, Blue Bear Capital Johannes Schonberg , NavalX Northwest Tech Bridge

Following the panels will be an invite-only period of speed networking with potential investors. Interested companies can apply HERE.

About BMNT, Inc.: BMNT is an internationally recognized innovation consultancy and early-stage enterprise accelerator that is changing the future of public service innovation.

About H4XLABS: H4XLabs is BMNT's enterprise accelerator, providing specialized support for Deep Tech company founders tackling hard problems from concept through product deployment and scaling.

Contact: Terri S. Vanech, BMNT Communications Manager, [email protected], 203-918-1270

SOURCE BMNT