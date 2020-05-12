BMO Capital Markets Hosts Virtual 15th Annual Farm to Market Conference

First time Farm to Market conference is fully online and a first virtual conference of its size across the food and consumer space

Event features industry leaders from the agriculture, fertilizer, protein, food and beverage, retail distribution, grocery and restaurant sectors

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets is hosting its 15th annual Farm to Market Conference on May 13th and 14th, 2020. Normally held on location in New York City, this year's conference will be fully virtual with capabilities to host company presentations, panel sessions and one-on-one meetings. This is the first of its caliber for the food and consumer sector.

The conference will include online panels and presentations from industry leaders from fertilizer and farm inputs to packaged goods, distribution and supply chain, retail and restaurants. Global institutional investors and private equity firms will listen to presentations and participate in panel discussions addressing the challenging and critical times the industry is facing.

The first day will feature a panel titled What We Learned from Covid: Managing Supply Chain, with C&S Wholesale Grocers, Lipari Foods, KeHE, Harvest and Sherwood Food Distributors. On May 14th, BMO Capital Markets, along with Brentwood, CBRE, Results Thru Strategy and Velvet Taco, will present on the State of the Restaurant Industry. The conference will also include a May 13th presentation on Making the Business Case for Sustainability by Michael Torrance, Chief Sustainability Officer, BMO Financial Group, and Jonathan Hackett, Managing Director, Sustainable Finance, BMO Capital Markets.

BMO equity research analysts hosting the conference include Kenneth Zaslow, Managing Director and Analyst, Food and Agriculture; Joel Jackson, Managing Director and Analyst, Fertilizers and Chemicals; Kelly Bania, Managing Director and Analyst, Food Retailing and Distribution; and Andrew Strelzik, Director and Analyst, Restaurants.

Senior executives from more than 180 leading agriculture, fertilizer, protein, food and beverage, retail distribution, grocery and restaurant businesses will discuss leading industry trends. Among the companies attending are:

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Bunge (BG)

CF Industries (CF)

Corteva (CTVA)

FMC (FMC)

George Weston (WN)

General Mills (GIS)

Kellogg Co (K)

Mosaic (MOS)

Nutrien (NTR)

Bayer (BAYN.gr)

Sysco (SYY)

Tyson Foods (TSN)

Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

United Natural Foods (UNFI)

Mars

News media who would like to receive a copy of the agenda, gain access to certain Webcast presentations or request a telephone interview about the conference and market sentiment are asked to contact BMO Media Relations (information below). Note: There will be some restrictions for media on access to certain speakers. Details will be provided upon registration.

About BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets is a leading, full-service North American-based financial services provider offering corporate, institutional and government clients access to a complete range of products and services including equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, market risk management, debt and equity research and institutional sales and trading. With approximately 2,700 professionals in 33 locations around the world, including 19 offices in North America, BMO Capital Markets works proactively with clients to provide innovative and integrated financial solutions.

BMO Capital Markets is a member of BMO Financial Group (NYSE,TSX: BMO) one of the largest diversified financial services providers in North America with $880 billion total assets as at January 31, 2020.

