BMO Confirms Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

At the meeting, all the director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated March 1, 2022 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Janice M. Babiak 287,848,007 96.98% 8,952,422 3.02% Sophie Brochu 292,174,782 98.44% 4,625,647 1.56% Craig W. Broderick 293,034,095 98.73% 3,766,335 1.27% George A. Cope 283,611,797 95.56% 13,188,633 4.44% Stephen Dent 295,875,020 99.69% 925,410 0.31% Christine A. Edwards 292,082,450 98.41% 4,717,979 1.59% Martin S. Eichenbaum 294,524,215 99.23% 2,276,216 0.77% David Harquail 294,774,151 99.32% 2,026,278 0.68% Linda S. Huber 294,689,679 99.29% 2,110,749 0.71% Eric R. La Flèche 294,221,493 99.13% 2,578,938 0.87% Lorraine Mitchelmore 292,356,778 98.50% 4,443,651 1.50% Madhu Ranganathan 292,056,462 98.40% 4,743,967 1.60% Darryl White 294,781,159 99.32% 2,019,272 0.68%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

