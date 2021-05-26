BMO Financial Group Declares Dividends

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ("Q3 2021 Dividend").

The Board of Directors also declared dividends of:

$0.112813 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 25;

$0.078704 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 26;

$0.24075 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 27;

$0.2265 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 29;

$0.240688 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 31;

$0.190875 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 33;

$0.303125 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 38;

$0.28125 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 40;

$0.275 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 42;

$0.303125 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 44; and

$0.31875 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 46.

The dividend on the common shares is payable on August 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 3, 2021. The dividends on the preferred shares are payable on August 25, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 3, 2021.

The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designated as "eligible" dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

Common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in common shares of the Bank in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan"). For the Q3 2021 Dividend declared today and subsequently until further notice, such additional common shares will be purchased on the open market.

For registered shareholders who wish to participate in the Plan, Enrolment Forms must be received by the Bank's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, by the close of business on August 5, 2021. Beneficial or non-registered holders must contact their financial institution or broker well in advance of the above date for instructions on how to participate.

More information about the Plan and how to enroll can be found at:

http://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/shareholder-information/dividend-reinvestment-plan

SOURCE BMO Financial Group