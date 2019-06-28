BMO Financial Group Expands Presence in North Texas with Launch of Second Commercial Banking Unit

New team in Fort Worth builds off of BMO's long history in Texas , which includes a capital markets office in Houston , a 200-strong Transportation Finance team in Irving , and a rapidly growing commercial banking office in Dallas that just added a new wealth management unit

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, TX, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group today announced the launch of its second commercial banking unit in North Texas. Based in Fort Worth, and headed by Nick Salomone, Fort Worth Market Executive for BMO, the team aims to build on the momentum of the commercial banking office in Dallas – providing North Texas businesses with access to a wide variety of industry expertise, products, services and local market knowledge.

"The continued strong demographic and economic indicators, and increasing demand for our commercial banking services, made the decision to expand our commercial banking team into Fort Worth a natural next step," said Brian Enzler, Market Executive, Commercial Banking, Texas, BMO Harris Bank. "We've experienced exceptional growth since we opened our first commercial banking office in North Texas in 2016, and we're pleased that we were able to attract top local talent to help us offer the breadth and depth of BMO's capabilities to increasing numbers of customers."

"Commercial banking is a core strength at BMO, and with our focus on providing our customers with industry expertise paired with local market knowledge, we continue to deliver on our North American commercial banking strategy," said David Casper, U.S. CEO, BMO Financial Group. "We're very pleased with our growth in North Texas to date, and we look forward to having Brian and Nick continue to build on our momentum."

Over the past three years, the commercial banking office in Dallas, headed by Enzler, has expanded rapidly, reflecting tremendous demand for the team's services and industry expertise. The team recently added a Wealth Management unit headed by Mark Walsh, who will work with clients throughout North Texas to develop customized and dynamic wealth management plans that fit their specific financial goals.

The Fort Worth team consists of Market Executive Nick Salomone – who in his most recent role was a commercial banking market executive in Fort Worth for a competing bank – as well as Relationship Manager Greg McCollum, Customer Service Associate Jeanne Ellen Esparza, Business Development Officer Ryan Merz, and Portfolio Manager Martin Velasco.

About BMO Financial Group



Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $830 billion as of April 30, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Related Links

www.bmo.com

