BMO Harris Bank announces availability of True Name™ feature for Mastercard debit cardholders

BMO becomes first to offer members of the transgender and non-binary communities the ability to use their true name on their debit cards

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Today, BMO Harris Bank became the first issuer to implement the Mastercard True Name feature, enabling people to use their true first name on their personal debit and ATM cards without the requirement of a legal name change.

Mastercard developed the True Name initiative in response to a need for banking cards that reflect the true identities of many in the transgender and non-binary communities. Research from the National Center for Transgender Equality shows that individuals who have shown IDs with a name or gender that did not match their presentation experience discrimination and harassment. The introduction of the True Name feature was designed to help alleviate this negative experience and misrepresentation.

"At BMO, we focus on designing products and services that keep our customers at the center and create positive experiences. Our customers use their debit cards daily, and with True Name, they can be at ease knowing that their card reflects their identity," said Denise Press, head of retail and small business payments for BMO Harris Bank.

Starting today, December 2, current and new customers across the U.S. can visit a BMO Harris branch to request a True Name debit card. An ID with the applicant's legal name is required for verification. Customers who visit a branch will be able to leave with their new card the same day. Customers who do not live near a branch can call 1-888-340-2265 to request a True Name card.

"For the transgender and non-binary communities in particular, the card in their pocket can serve as a source of sensitivity, misrepresenting their true identity when shopping and going about daily life," said Cheryl Guerin, EVP marketing & communications for Mastercard. "Mastercard made a commitment to address this challenge by introducing the True Name initiative, and we are honored to have BMO Harris Bank join this effort as the first issuer to implement this important feature."

Joining the Mastercard True Name initiative is one way that BMO creates a culture of inclusion for its employees and customers. The company designs products, programs and procedures with inclusion in mind and has been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign, Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg and Forbes for its efforts. BMO employees are also committed to grassroots change and transformation through their BMO Pride resource group which strives to educate and support internal and external groups on LGBTQIA+ topics.

Learn more about BMO's support for banking with zero barriers to inclusion. Information on BMO's True Name debit card can be found at BMOHarris.com/TrueName. For more information on Mastercard's True Name feature, click here.

