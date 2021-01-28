BMO Harris Bank Earns Top Score on 2021 Corporate Equality Index

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank today announced that it was recognized by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) for being an industry leader in championing diversity and inclusion, earning a perfect score on their 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the fourth consecutive year. BMO Harris Bank was also named a "2021 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality."

The HRC's Corporate Equality Index is a national benchmarking tool for corporate policies and practices pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees.

"Through our purpose-driven Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 strategy, we have set bold representation goals to support inclusion and improve access to development and career advancement for colleagues facing systemic barriers, including those in the LGBTQ community," said Tracie Morris, U.S. chief human resources officer and chief inclusion officer, BMO Harris Bank. "We are proud to again be recognized as an industry leader for diversity and inclusion."

In 2020, to continue its leadership in fostering diversity and inclusion, BMO announced Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025, a five-year, diversity and representation goal to address gaps affecting Black, Indigenous, People of Color, Latino and LGBTQ colleagues, customers and communities. New benchmarks and plans include a five-year workforce representation target of three percent for LGBTQ employees. In addition, BMO announced the launch of BMO EMpower, a five-year, $5 billion pledge aimed at addressing key barriers faced by minority businesses, communities and families in the United States. BMO EMpower is a series of long-term commitments designed to drive meaningful change and champion racial equity.

Today's recognition follows yesterday's announcement that BMO Financial Group was included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the sixth year in a row, recognizing the bank's commitment to equality and the advancement of women.

