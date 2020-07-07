BMS CAT Acquires Jarvis Property Restoration

HALTOM CITY, Texas, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMS CAT is proud to announce the acquisition of Jarvis Property Restoration founded in Detroit, with locations throughout Michigan and Florida.

"We are excited about the partnership, as it allows us the ability to merge Jarvis Restoration's rich history and the positive culture with Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT. By combining teams, we can strengthen our national footprint by adding locations in Michigan and increasing our presence across Florida. More importantly, we will be able to deliver the most dependable service to our clients within our industry," said Tom Head, President & CEO of Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT.

Bill Jarvis, former owner of Jarvis Property Restoration, and Matt Jarvis will remain with the company in leadership roles, assisting with the integration of Jarvis and BMS CAT.

"By combining their list of locations with ours, we will be able to better service our customers throughout Michigan and Florida, as well as across the nation. This relationship will add value for our customers, since we have access to more equipment, manpower and other resources," Bill says. "Our team is excited about the professional development opportunities that BMS CAT brings to the table. By staffing highly-trained professionals, we can become the leading experts in the disaster restoration industry," Matt stated.

Today's announcement is the second in a strategic plan of acquisitions to support BMS CAT growth. The company previously acquired North Carolina-based Diamond Restoration in January 2020. BMS CAT has grown from a privately-owned Texas startup in 1948 to one of the largest national restoration companies in the country.

About Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT

Started in 1948 as a furniture and dye shop, Blackmon Mooring has grown to become a leader in each service area it practices – from fire and water restoration to storm damage recovery. The earliest founders of Blackmon Mooring built their business on reliability, quality and superior customer service. In 1981, the company expanded its reach globally with the addition of the BMS CAT division and since then, it has responded to some of the world's most devastating disasters. Today, the company follows the same principles it was founded upon, and always remembers that the customer is the cornerstone of the business. www.blackmonmooring.com

