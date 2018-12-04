BMW of Springfield hosts New York Yankee Mariano Rivera at the Reveal of Lightning M4

On December 16, 2018 Mariano came to support Tom for the unveiling of the "Lightning M4," which is owned by his son, Mariano Rivera Jr. Celebrity Motor Car Company's BMW of Springfield hosted the reveal of the custom designed BMW "Lightning M4." Rivera's vehicle was showcased and unveiled by designer Corsa Auto Design and installer Moemodz.

The event was a "HOME RUN."

All proceeds of the event went to the baseball legend's charity which was St. Mary's Healthcare System for Children in New York City.

About Tom Maoli: Mr. Maoli is the President and CEO of Celebrity Motor Cars, LLC a luxury dealership group based in New Jersey and New York. These dealerships include: Lexus of Route 10, Maserati of Morris County, Alfa Romeo of Morris County, BMW of Springfield, as well as Mercedes-Benz of Goldens Bridge. In addition to his growing automotive empire; Tom is the president and CEO of Real Estate Opportunity Investments, LLC, a residential and commercial real estate company. Tom also hosts the "Go Big Or Go Home" radio show every other Sunday at 10 AM on iHeartRadio and is he host of the " Maoli Minute " every day at 8:00am and 5:00pm. Listeners may reach him via email him through his website at http://tommaoli.net/

