BNB Chain and LiveArt Announce World Cup-Inspired Open Call to Artists Working in Digital Media

BNB Chain and LiveArt celebrate the World Cup with an open art call, The LiveArt Championship.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the World Cup, BNB Chain and LiveArt, the web3 platform transforming the art market, announced an art hackathon (Hackarthon), The LiveArt Championship. After the success of the LiveArt Global 100 in summer 2022, this is the platform's second NFT exhibition and open call for artists all over the world working in digital media. LiveArt seeks to open up NFTs and Web3 to artists all over the world—giving artists a platform to create and sell their artworks— and to bring top curated artworks to their dedicated community.

Participating artists are invited to interpret artworks with innovation and creativity. The subject of these artworks can be wide ranging—World Cup athletes, soccer, or themes of competition. There are no limitations in medium: 2D, 3D, video, photography, painting, animation, moving, or still works of art are accepted.

All works submitted will be reviewed by the LiveArt panel, consisting of experienced curators. The top 20 artworks with the most Championship Pass votes will be presented on a leaderboard. These top 20 artists will form "The Dream Team" and will be eligible for rewards and benefits. The selected artworks will be minted on BNB Chain and will be traded on certified NFT exchanges (tofuNFT, Element). The top 20 works will be presented on the BNBChain LiveArt Championship landing page. The works will be displayed across LiveArt social media channels (#ChampionshipOnBNBChain), with bespoke editorial content and recurring Twitter Spaces and Discord channels featuring the artists.

LiveArt will distribute Championship Passes—tickets to participate in voting that double as commemorative NFTs—to art communities on BNB Chain. Championship Passes can be collected from the LiveArt community, partners, artists' communities, DAO communities, and Binance communities. Pass holders will be able to vote for their favorite artworks from September 12th to December 5th. The most engaged voters in the community will have the opportunity to be rewarded with a Glory Pass from BNB Chain's World Cup themed ecosystem and other perks from LiveArt partners. Glory Pass holders can participate in a World Cup prediction activity and several other activities designed by ecosystem partners to have a chance to win additional rewards.

Artists can register here .

Voters can register for the Championship Pass here .

All loyalty income will be donated to charity institutions.

About LiveArt

Established by a team of art market insiders and tech innovators, LiveArt is a leading global art platform that blends innovative technology with intimate knowledge of the art market to put collectors and artists in control. LiveArt provides collectors unmatched access to proprietary pricing data and market insights so they can buy and sell artworks with confidence, discretion, and efficiency. The AI-powered data platform is the preeminent destination for art market data and analysis, live auction streaming, real-time and historic pricing information, detailed analysis of artist and market trends, and financial and cultural context. LiveArt's digital peer-to-peer marketplace provides for ultimate discretion, allowing users to determine how much information about their identity and works of art is disclosed.

LiveArt NFT is LiveArt's end-to-end web3 solution for minting and selling NFTs, which equips artists and collaborators with comprehensive rights management and unbreakable resale royalties. Artists can mint their works in the Creator Hub, and collectors can access a curated selection of only the best artworks on the LiveArt NFT Marketplace. The White Label Suite enables galleries and museums to launch and manage their own NFT marketplaces, or work with the LiveArt NFT Studio and its partners to curate and market drops.

