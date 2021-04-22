BNBuilders commits to achieving Net Zero Carbon and Waste by 2040

SEATTLE, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BNBuilders announced clean construction targets for 2040, which include a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon - a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement's goal, and an ambition to generate zero waste.

To reach these targets, BNBuilders will:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions;

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon-emission elimination strategies;

Track waste generation and diversion;

Advocate for alternative methods of construction such as prefabrication, modularization, and materials, like mass timber, that reduce overall waste generation;

Advocate for deconstruction, salvage and material reuse.

"The urgency to address climate change is all too real for those of us on the West Coast who are increasingly experiencing the effects of mega wildfires and poor air quality days," said President, Brad Bastian. "Sustainability has always been one of our core values, but we are committed more than ever now to bold action. Construction is known to generate more carbon emissions and waste than other industries, which also means we have a tremendous opportunity to be the solution by stepping up to deliver projects more sustainably and drive innovation."

BNBuilders achieved carbon neutrality for corporate operations for the first time in 2020 by purchasing verified carbon offsets for emissions generated by its offices and vehicle fleet. In Q1 of 2021, BNBuilders established a metering program to sample the carbon footprint of its construction operations and establish a baseline for greenhouse gas emissions and waste generation/diversion. The company has set interim goals of a 50% reduction in carbon emissions and a 30% reduction in waste generation by 2030.

Many of BNBuilders' key technology, life science, healthcare, education, and public clients prioritize sustainable building design and construction. The vast majority of projects built by the company feature green building systems and certifications. Executing construction in a sustainable manner that reduces the project's carbon footprint and diverts waste from landfills is a critical component of these initiatives.

About BNBuilders

Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With four offices, 1,000+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

