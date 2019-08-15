BNBuilders Completes $3.6 Million Tenant Improvements for County of Orange Probation Department

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its portfolio of work in the Los Angeles/Orange County area, BNBuilders recently completed tenant improvements for the County of Orange Probation Department. Located at 23271 Verdugo Drive, Laguna Hills, CA, the $3.6 million project is one of the firm's numerous recent and upcoming projects in the region, including projects at Fullerton College, West Los Angeles College, and UC Irvine, to name a few. BNBuilders announced earlier this year that it opened a new 4,000-square-foot office in Newport Beach, and is continuing to grow its presence in the Los Angeles, Orange County, and Inland Empire markets.

For the County of Orange, BNBuilders completed tenant improvements to an existing 13,286-square-foot, one-story building on a 50,041-square-foot lot. It was recently purchased by OC Real Estate to house the Orange County (OC) Probation Department. BNBuilders performed both design/pre-construction and construction services for the project. Pre-construction services included reviewing the construction documents, and advising on alternatives for cost and time savings, ways to gain efficiencies, and procurement of materials and subcontractors. The construction phase included removing and replacing: the interior partitions; the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; the fire alarm system; and the ceiling and roof. BNBuilders also updated the landscaping, resurfaced the parking lot, and evaluated and upgraded the fire life safety systems. The renovations improved the building's layout and function to better serve the administrative needs of the OC Probation Department.

Jamie Awford, Principal at BNBuilders, states, "The County of Orange was an outstanding new partner for our firm. They were organized, positive, and approached the project with a collaborative spirit. We were thrilled to work with the County of Orange for these much-needed upgrades."

About BNBuilders

Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With four offices, 700+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

Contact: Beth Binger

BCIpr

619-987-6658

beth.binger@BCIpr.com

SOURCE BNBuilders

Related Links

http://www.bnbuilders.com

