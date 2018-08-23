BNBuilders Completes Major Renovation and Awarded New Project at UC San Diego's 'Torrey Pines Center South' Building

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its outstanding relationship with University of California (UC) San Diego, BNBuilders recently completed a significant renovation of the third floor of the University's Torrey Pines Center South (TPCS) building, and was recently awarded an additional TI on the second floor. Renovations to the building, located between Torrey Pines Glider Port and Torrey Pines South Golf Course, were designed by The Miller Hull Partnership. In addition to several projects at UC San Diego, BNBuilders has also completed numerous projects for UC Los Angeles, UC Riverside, UC Irvine, CSU Long Beach, Caltech, North Orange Coast CCD, LACCD, and other colleges and universities demonstrating that it is a preferred contractor for higher education clients.

TPCS Third Floor Tenant Improvement

The TPCS Third Floor Tenant Improvement encompassed a 45,000-square-foot space that now houses the campus' IT Department. This was the first major renovation to the building since it was constructed in 1986. The third floor's expansive views of the ocean are now complemented by open office floor plan with exposed ceilings. BNBuilders' work included new finishes, ADA upgrades, MEP upgrades, restroom upgrades, storage spaces, conference rooms, think rooms, and kitchens. Renovations were completed in a fully occupied environment, and were finalized earlier this month.

TPCS Second Floor Tenant Improvement

The recently awarded Second Floor Tenant Improvement includes both preconstruction and construction services. Anticipated to commence May 2019, construction will include interior architectural improvements; adapting existing MEP, data, telecom, and AV systems; making code-required upgrades to fire protection, egress, and universal access; and adding a gender-inclusive restroom.

Jamie Awford, Principal at BNBuilders, states, "We were working in the heart of the TPCS building while the building was fully occupied by various UCSD departments, including the Capital Program Management team that oversees our projects. We worked closely with UCSD and Miller Hull as an integrated team to overcome several challenges to build this amazing space on time and within budget. We're very fortunate to have developed a long-term and trusting relationship with UCSD, and we look forward to building more projects on campus, including UCSD's Design & Innovation Building."

About BNBuilders

Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With three offices, 500+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

