BNBuilders Expands LA Footprint at West Los Angeles College

SAN DIEGO, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNBuilders has commenced construction on a new building called Watson Center 2 at West Los Angeles College, a member of the Los Angeles Community College District. The hilltop 70-acre campus, located at 9000 Overland Ave. in Culver City, currently serves nearly 12,000 students. The Watson Center 2 project is one of numerous projects that BNBuilders has been awarded from higher education clients throughout the Southern California region. BNBuilders has also managed construction projects for UC San Diego, UC Los Angeles, UC Riverside, UC Irvine, CSU Long Beach, Caltech, and North Orange Coast CCD.

Watson Center 2 will be a new 16,952-square-foot, one-story building on the site of a former parking lot at West Los Angeles College. As a complement to the Watson Center, which houses the college's Motion Picture and Television Production Crafts Program, Watson Center 2 will be home to a sound stage, wood shop, prop house, costume lab, faculty offices, and support spaces with a central courtyard. BNBuilders will also complete accessibility improvements around the hillside building, including the addition of a gurney-compliant elevator and replacing ramps and stairs to improve ease of use. The project, designed by Tate Snyder Kimsey, Inc. (TSK), was designed to achieve LEED Certification. Construction is anticipated to be complete by November 2019, with academic use beginning January 2020.

Brian Dague, DBIA, LEED AP, Project Executive at BNBuilders, states, "The architect, TSK, has been a terrific partner. Along with the facilities team, it's been a great collaboration that will benefit the students as they embark on this next chapter of their lives."

About BNBuilders

Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With three offices, 500+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

