BNBuilders Honored with Multiple AGC Safety Awards

SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating the West Coast builder's commitment to safety and excellence, BNBuilders is pleased to have been recently awarded two regional safety commendations by the Associated General Contractors (AGC). BNBuilders is widely known for incorporating effective safety measures across its diverse portfolio of project types, including research, healthcare, laboratory, civic, historic, and commercial. Recognized in both California and Washington State, these two safety awards acknowledge BNBuilders' industry-leading culture of safety and innovative best practices.

California

Most recently, BNBuilders was recognized on October 29, 2018 at the AGC of California's 31st Annual Construction Safety Excellence Awards luncheon. BNBuilders took the first place award in the Building Division: Under 400,000 Worker Hours category. The selection process for this award is based on the implementation of a comprehensive safety program, including management involvement, active employee participation, safety training, work site hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation. BNBuilders' Southern California offices have completed numerous projects for private biotech clients as well as higher education, including several projects for The University of California, Los Angeles, most recently, the Geffen Academy.

Washington State

Earlier this year, BNBuilders was also recognized at the AGC of Washington's Build Washington Awards dinner. The company was awarded a Safety Excellence Award in the General Contractor, 350K–500K Worker Hours category at the May 30, 2018 event. The awards program is the organization's main event to honor the accomplishments of its members each year. The BNBuilders Seattle team is responsible for the $36 million, 90,000-square-foot historic renovation of the beloved and iconic Denny Hall on the University of Washington's (UW's) Seattle campus, one of the oldest structures in Seattle.

Brad Bastian, President & Co-Founder of BNBuilders, states, "We have worked very hard to make safety a part of our core culture as a company, so it's very rewarding to be recognized as setting the standard of excellence for safety in our industry."

AGC is the nation's top organization for construction and contracting professionals that connects members with opportunities for advocacy, education, career development and networking; access to state and local governments; and innovative programs and events. The AGC of America has 89 local and state-wide chapters, representing more than 26,000 firms.

About BNBuilders

Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With three offices, 500+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

