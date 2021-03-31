BNC Disrupts Prime Time Cable News with New and Unapologetic Lineup Beginning April 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNC, the nation's only 24/7 news network dedicated to covering the unique perspectives of Black and Brown communities, today announced its new prime time lineup that will be introduced throughout the month of April and disrupt the face of nightly news as we know it.

On April 5, BNC launches "Black News Tonight with Marc Lamont Hill," (Mon-Fri 8-9PM ET), where the award-winning journalist and culture critic presents a thoughtful and probing look into the stories, issues and challenges impacting the Black experience. No topic is off limits as Hill provides distinct perspectives, strong commentary and welcomes influential guests to unpack the pressing matters that are shaping our time.

Next up on April 12, BNC presents "Making the Case with Yodit," (Mon-Fri at 9-10PM ET), where nationally renowned defense attorney and former prosecutor Yodit Tewolde breaks down the criminal justice system with provocative clarifications and in-depth analysis of the cases that are grabbing headlines across the nation. Tewolde interviews cultural critics, journalists and legal analysts to weave current events and social justice issues with clear explanations of our complex legal system.

On April 19, BNC introduces "Prime with Charles M. Blow" (Mon-Fri 10-11PM ET) when the heavy hitting New York Times columnist takes the helm of his first news talk program to deliver an enlightening and unapologetic exploration of the critical issues and histories impacting American culture. Influential guests and Blow's signature "real talk" fearlessly tackle politics, entertainment, public opinion and more.

"BNC's new prime time lineup is designed to instigate conversations and introduce stories, context and viewpoints that are not presented anywhere else," said Princell Hair, President and CEO, BNC. "Yodit, Charles and Marc are uniquely fascinating, and we are excited to provide them with a platform to explore and dig into the important stories that are impacting our lives."

The new April lineup continues BNC's roll out of revamped programming for the network, which recently relaunched with an entirely new look and feel on March 1. At the core of the network's mission is a focus on inclusivity and dedication to the truth with balanced reporting. Through a full day of programming, BNC shines a light on issues and challenges that disproportionately affect Black and Brown communities, including the social and political context that tells the full, unabridged story.

"Black News Tonight with Marc Lamont Hill "

Mon. – Fri. at 8 PM ET , beginning April 5

, beginning Making the Case with Yodit" with Yodit Tewolde

with Mon. – Fri. at 9 PM ET , beginning April 12

, beginning "Prime with Charles M. Blow "

Mon. – Fri. at 10 PM ET , beginning April 19

For more information, connect with BNC at bnc.tv and on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter . BNC is available in more than 50 million U.S. homes on Xfinity, DIRECTV (Ch.342), Spectrum, Dish (Ch.360), and can also be found on Roku (Ch.173), Fire TV, Pluto, Tubi, Samsung, Vizio and other (streaming or connected) devices or platforms.

About BNC

BNC, the nation's first and only provider of 24/7 multiplatform programming dedicated to covering the unique perspectives, challenges and successes of Black and Brown communities, is available in more than 50 million U.S. homes via linear systems and on more than 200 million connected devices. BNC fosters political, economic, and social discourse through impactful programming that features in-depth analysis and viewpoints, contextualizing these issues in history and illuminating their impact on the Black and Brown experience. BNC's commitment to truth and inclusivity is evident in its authentic, unbiased and unapologetic mission to inform, entertain and empower viewers. For more information, connect with BNC at bnc.tv and on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Image Assets for Download

BNC Logo

BNC Images

SOURCE BNC

Related Links

https://bnc.tv

