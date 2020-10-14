BNCCORP, INC. Announces Leadership Departure

BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNCCORP, INC. (BNC or the Company) (OTCQX Markets: BNCC) today announced that Dave Hoekstra has notified the Company of his decision to resign as the Chief Credit Officer of BNC National Bank (Bank) and President of the Bank's North Dakota market area to pursue other opportunities in the banking industry. Upon Mr. Hoekstra's departure, BNC National Bank executive Toby Aeilts will serve as Interim Chief Credit Officer. Mr. Aeilts has spent the past five years as the organization's Senior Credit Officer reporting directly to Mr. Hoekstra on credit matters. Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Aeilts served for 11 years in the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency focused on community banking. Additionally, an experienced team of Bank leaders based in North Dakota will assume Mr. Hoekstra's oversight responsibilities as President for the North Dakota marketplace for an interim period until a successor is identified. Mr. Hoekstra's resignation will be effective on October 20, 2020.

"Dave has been an outstanding member of our leadership team who has made significant contributions to the organization. He has helped to build a strong credit culture and a lasting legacy of community support across BNC National Bank's footprint," said Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Collins.

BNC Chairman Michael Vekich added, "We thank Dave and wish him the very best as he transitions to his next professional path outside of the credit sector. Dave is admired personally and professionally throughout the organization, and his departure is not the result of any disagreement or any matter relating to the Bank's operations, financial condition, policies, or procedures. Thanks in part to Dave's efforts, our organization has a strong and experienced leadership team that will continue to move the organization forward."

In addition to resigning from his management positions, Hoekstra also will be stepping down from the board of directors of the Bank.

Said Hoekstra, "It has been an honor to serve in a leadership role at BNC National Bank for the last 25 years. From the day I was hired and provided with great opportunities by co-founders Tracy Scott and Greg Cleveland, I knew I was part of an outstanding organization committed to its customers, employees, and the communities we serve. I leave extremely appreciative of my time with the Bank and my colleagues."

About BNCCORP, INC.

BNCCORP, INC., headquartered in Bismarck, N.D., is a registered bank holding company dedicated to providing banking and wealth management services to businesses and consumers in its local markets. The Company operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota, Arizona and Minnesota from 13 locations. BNC also conducts mortgage banking from 11 locations in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan, Arizona and North Dakota.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the plans and objectives of BNC regarding the departure of Mr. Hoekstra. Our actual results in replacing Mr. Hoekstra may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. In addition, all statements in this news release, including forward-looking statements, speak only of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

WEBSITE: www.bnccorp.com

SOURCE BNCCORP, INC.

Related Links

http://www.bnccorp.com

