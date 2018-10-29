BNCCORP, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Net Income Of $1.1 Million, Or $0.30 Per Diluted Share

BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Net income in the third quarter of 2018 was $1.1 million compared to $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2017, primarily reflecting higher non-interest income a year ago

Net income in the first nine months of 2018 increased by $1.1 million , or 23.3%, to $5.6 million , or $1.58 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million , or $1.28 per diluted share, in the same period of 2017

Loans and leases held for investment increased to $474.7 million , rising $46.3 million , or 10.8%, since December 31, 2017

Core deposits increased to $860.3 million , rising $24.4 million , or 2.9%, since December 31, 2017

Nonperforming assets to total assets improved to 0.17% at September 30, 2018 , from 0.21% at December 31, 2017

Trust assets under administration rose 9.5% from the prior year third quarter

BNCCORP, INC. (BNC or the Company) (OTCQX Markets: BNCC), which operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota, Arizona and Minnesota, and has mortgage banking offices in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Arizona, and North Dakota, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Net income in the third quarter of 2018 was $1.067 million, compared to $2.053 million in the same period of 2017. Third quarter 2018 diluted earnings per share was $0.30 compared to $0.58 in the third quarter of 2017. The decrease in net income from the year-ago period primarily reflects lower non-interest income, most notably mortgage banking revenues and gains on sales of loans and investments, as compared with the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income in the 2018 third quarter decreased $79 thousand, or 1.1%, from the same quarter in 2017.

Non-interest income in the third quarter of 2018 decreased by $1.201 million, or 23.2%, from the same period in 2017. The decrease is primarily due to $793 thousand lower gains on sales of investment securities as BNC did not sell any investment securities in the third quarter 2018. Decreased mortgage banking revenue of $308 thousand also contributed to lower non-interest income in the quarter.

Non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2018 increased by $230 thousand, or 2.4%, when compared to the third quarter of 2017, as lower salaries and employee benefit costs and professional service costs were offset by higher marketing and promotion costs in mortgage banking operations.

The provision for credit losses was $0 in the third quarter of 2018 and $100 thousand in the third quarter of 2017. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.17% at September 30, 2018, from 0.21% at December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses was 1.63% of loans and leases held for investment at September 30, 2018, compared to 1.84% at December 31, 2017.

Book value per common share at September 30, 2018 was $21.34 compared to $22.40 at December 31, 2017. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss or income, book value per common share at September 30, 2018 was $23.95, compared to $22.38 at December 31, 2017 and $22.27 at September 30, 2017.

Management Comments

Timothy J. Franz, BNC President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are very pleased with the performance of our commercial banking operations in the aggregate and each region. The 10.8% year to date growth in loans held for investment is very strong as our North Dakota banking continues to build on its solid base. Recent strategic investments in commercial bankers in Arizona and Minnesota are producing results as each of these regions have contributed double digit growth in loans held for investment this year. Importantly, these teams have maintained very good credit quality metrics while achieving strong loan growth. Our commercial bankers are equally focused on depository relationships as deposit-rich franchises like BNC create significant value for shareholders."

Mr. Franz continued, "The economics in western North Dakota related to energy continue to strengthen and our customer base in the agricultural sector has thus far managed soft market conditions very well. Overall, economic conditions in the United States have created tailwinds for many businesses and we look forward to capturing our share of this growth in all regions, particularly Arizona and Minnesota. Our capital position remains strong and supportive of growth thanks to the people of BNC delivering relationship-based banking services and participating actively in our communities, which improves our communities and creates value for shareholders."

Third Quarter 2018 Comparison to Third Quarter 2017

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2018 was $7.178 million, a decrease of $79 thousand, or 1.1%, from $7.257 million in the same period of 2017. The slight decrease reflects the benefit of higher balances of loans held for investment, and yields thereon, offset by increased deposit costs. Overall, the net interest margin decreased to 3.07% in the third quarter of 2018 from 3.08% in the third quarter of 2017.

Interest income increased $617 thousand, or 7.5%, to $8.836 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $8.219 million in the third quarter of 2017, as a result of higher balances and yields on loans held for investment. The yield on average interest earning assets was 3.74% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 3.48% in the third quarter of 2017. The average balance of interest earning assets in the third quarter of 2018 decreased by $8.1 million compared to the same period of 2017. The average balance of loans and leases held for investment increased by $41.2 million, yielding $668 thousand of additional interest income, while the average balance of mortgage loans held for sale was lower by $3.1 million than the same period of 2017. The average balance of investment securities was $20.3 million lower in the third quarter of 2018 than in the third quarter of 2017. Average cash balances decreased $26.5 million quarter to quarter.

Interest expense in the third quarter of 2018 was $1.658 million, an increase of $696 thousand from the same period in 2017. The cost of interest bearing liabilities was 0.88% in the current quarter compared to 0.51% in the same period of 2017. Interest expense increased on deposits as a result of market-driven cost increases for consumer certificates of deposit and money market accounts. The cost of core deposits in the third quarter of 2018 and 2017 was 0.57% and 0.32%, respectively. As a relationship driven bank, BNC has successfully grown its deposit base over many years by offering a valuable banking relationship. In recent periods, certain competitors have introduced higher commodity-based pricing into some of our markets. The increase in interest expense is primarily attributed to rate adjustments to effectively preserve our valuable deposits franchise, particularly for certain money market accounts.

Provision for credit losses was $0 in the third quarter of 2018 and $100 thousand in the third quarter of 2017.

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2018 was $3.979 million, a decrease of $1.201 million, or 23.2%, from $5.180 million in the third quarter of 2017. Gains on sales of investments were $793 thousand lower in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. Mortgage banking revenue was $2.754 million in the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of $308 thousand when compared to $3.062 million in the third quarter of 2017, due to a variety of macro-economic challenges facing the mortgage industry. Gains on sales of assets and earnings from certain investments can vary significantly from period to period.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2018 increased $230 thousand or 2.4%, to $9.806 million, from $9.576 million in the third quarter of 2017. Salaries and employee benefits expense and professional costs both decreased compared to third quarter of 2017 as a result of lower mortgage costs and legal expenses. Marketing and promotion expenses increased $477 thousand, or 61.2%, in line with our increased number of mortgage producers and the increased market cost of quality mortgage loan leads.

In the third quarter of 2018, income tax expense was $284 thousand, compared to $708 thousand in the third quarter of 2017. The effective tax rate was 21.0% in the third quarter of 2018, compared to 25.6% in the same period of 2017. The decrease in the effective tax rate is primarily due to the enactment of federal tax legislation on December 22, 2017 that reduced the statutory federal tax rate to 21.0% effective beginning January 1, 2018. The impact of the tax rate change was partially offset by a reduction in non-taxable income resulting from the first quarter 2018 sale of certain tax-exempt municipal bonds resulting in a $2.1 million gain.

Net income was $1.067 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Net income in the third quarter of 2017 was $2.053 million, or $0.58 per diluted share.

Nine Months Ended 2018 Comparison to Nine Months Ended 2017

Net interest income in the first nine months of 2018 was $21.100 million, an increase of $271 thousand, or 1.3%, from $20.829 million in the same period of 2017. Overall, the net interest margin increased to 3.08% in the first nine months of 2018 from 3.04% in the first nine months of 2017.

Interest income increased $1.938 million, or 8.3%, to $25.372 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, compared to $23.434 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017. This increase is the result of higher balances and yields on loans and leases held for investment and taxable investments. The yield on average interest earning assets was 3.69% in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 and 3.42% in the same period of 2017. The average balance of interest earning assets decreased by $353 thousand. The average balance of loans and leases held for investment increased by $30.5 million, yielding $1.540 million of additional interest income, while the average balance of mortgage loans held for sale decreased $3.0 million from the same period of 2017. The average balance of investment securities was $4.9 million higher in the first nine months of 2018 than in the first nine months of 2017, yielding $591 thousand in additional interest income. The average balance of cash held at the Federal Reserve decreased by $33.2 million when comparing the two periods.

Interest expense in the first nine months of 2018 was $4.272 million, an increase of $1.667 million or 64.0% from the same period in 2017. The cost of interest bearing liabilities was 0.78% in the first nine months compared to 0.48% in the same period of 2017. Interest expense increased on deposits, driven largely by increased cost of consumer certificates of deposit and certain money market accounts. The cost of core deposits in the first nine months of 2018 and 2017 was 0.48% and 0.28%, respectively.

Provision for credit losses was $0 in the first nine months of 2018 and $250 thousand in the first nine months of 2017.

Non-interest income for the first nine months of 2018 was $15.587 million, an increase of $503 thousand, or 3.3%, from $15.084 million in the first nine months of 2017. Gains on sales of assets were $516 thousand higher in the first nine months of 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. Mortgage banking revenues were $7.891 million in the first nine months of 2018, a decrease of $747 thousand or 8.6% when compared to $8.638 million in the first nine months of 2017. Other income year-to-date 2018 includes $1.442 million of income resulting from the divestiture of a portfolio company by one of our SBIC Fund investments. Other income year-to-date 2017 includes funds associated with a legal settlement. Gains on sales of assets and earnings from certain investments can vary significantly from period to period.

Non-interest expense for the first nine months of 2018 was $29.6 million and approximately flat to the same period in 2017. Salaries and employee benefits expense was relatively unchanged from the prior period. Professional services expense decreased compared to the first nine months of 2017 by $630 thousand, or 20.1%, primarily due to reduced mortgage banking volumes and reduced legal fees. Marketing and promotion expenses increased $563 thousand, or 22.0%, largely attributed to increased competition for mortgage banking leads.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, income tax expense was $1.491 million, compared to $1.549 million in the first nine months of 2017. The effective tax rate was 21.0% in the first nine months of 2018, compared to 25.4% in the same period of 2017. The decrease in the effective tax rate is primarily due to the enactment of federal tax legislation effective December 22, 2017 that reduced the statutory federal tax rate to 21% effective beginning January 1, 2018. The impact of the tax rate change was partially offset by a reduction in non-taxable income related to the first quarter 2018 sale of certain tax-exempt municipal bonds resulting in a $2.1 million gain.

Net income increased $1.1 million to $5.608 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $4.549 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the same period of 2017.

Assets, Liabilities and Equity

Total assets were $990.6 million at September 30, 2018, an increase of $44.4 million, or 4.7%, compared to $946.1 million at December 31, 2017. Loans and leases held for investment aggregated $474.7 million at September 30, 2018, an increase of $46.3 million, or 10.8%, since December 31, 2017. Loans held for sale as of September 30, 2018 decreased $5.9 million from December 31, 2017. Investment securities increased $20.4 million from year-end 2017, while cash balances decreased $16.9 million.

Total deposits increased $46.1 million to $863.9 million at September 30, 2018, compared to $817.8 million at December 31, 2017. At September 30, 2018, total deposits include $20.0 million of brokered deposits compared to $30.0 million at the end of June 30, 2018. At September 30, 2018, core deposits, which include recurring customer repurchase agreement balances, increased $24.4 million to $860.3 million, or 2.9%, from $835.8 million as of December 31, 2017.

The table below shows total deposits since 2014:

September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In Thousands) 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 ND Bakken Branches $ 176,025 $ 168,981 $ 178,677 $ 190,670 $ 178,565 ND Non-Bakken Branches 454,163 435,255 384,476 388,630 433,129 Total ND Branches 630,188 604,236 563,153 579,300 611,694 Brokered Deposits 20,000 - - 33,363 53,955 Other 213,712 213,570 189,474 167,786 145,582 Total Deposits $ 863,900 $ 817,806 $ 752,627 $ 780,449 $ 811,231

Trust assets under management or administration increased 9.5%, or $29.8 million, to $344.2 million at September 30, 2018, compared to $314.4 million at September 30, 2017, as we have been able to capture wealth generated by commercial customers and convert new customers to BNC's wealth management services. Since January 1, 2016, assets under management or administration have increased by approximately $95.9 million, or 38.6%.

Capital

Banks and bank holding companies operate under separate regulatory capital requirements.

At September 30, 2018, our capital ratios exceeded all regulatory capital thresholds, including thresholds that incorporate fully phased-in conservation buffers.

A summary of our capital ratios at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 is presented below:

September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 BNCCORP, INC (Consolidated) Tier 1 leverage 9.95% 9.53% Total risk based capital 19.66% 19.98% Common equity tier 1 risk based capital 14.15% 14.15% Tier 1 risk based capital 16.71% 16.90% Tangible common equity 7.47% 8.18% BNC National Bank Tier 1 leverage 10.14% 9.62% Total risk based capital 18.28% 18.31% Common equity tier 1 risk based capital 17.03% 17.06% Tier 1 risk based capital 17.03% 17.06%

The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, which is generally a comparison of a bank's core equity capital to its total risk weighted assets, is a measure of the current risk profile of our asset base from a regulatory perspective. The Tier 1 leverage ratio, which is based on average assets, does not consider the mix of risk-weighted assets. In recent periods, regulators have required Tier 1 leverage ratios that significantly exceed "Well Capitalized" ratio levels. As a result, management believes the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio is our most restrictive capital measurement and we are managing the Tier 1 leverage ratio to levels significantly above the "Well Capitalized" ratio threshold.

The Company routinely evaluates the sufficiency of its capital in order to ensure compliance with regulatory capital standards and to provide a source of strength for the Bank. We manage capital by assessing the composition of capital and the amounts available for growth, risk, or other purposes.

Book value per common share of the Company was $21.34 as of September 30, 2018, compared to $22.40 at December 31, 2017. Book value per common share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income was $23.95 at September 30, 2018 compared to $22.27 at September 30, 2017.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $7.8 million at September 30, 2018, compared to $7.9 million at December 31, 2017. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at September 30, 2018 decreased to 1.53%, from 1.69% at December 31, 2017. The allowance as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment at September 30, 2018 decreased to 1.63% from 1.84% at December 31, 2017 as a result of loan growth and continuing strong credit ratios in 2018.

Nonperforming assets were $1.7 million at September 30, 2018 and $2.0 million at December 31, 2017. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.17% at September 30, 2018 and 0.21% at December 31, 2017. Nonperforming loans were $1.7 million at September 30, 2018 and $2.0 million at December 31, 2017.

At September 30, 2018, BNC had $10.8 million of classified loans, $1.7 million of loans on non-accrual, no other real estate owned, and no repossessed assets. At December 31, 2017, BNC had $11.0 million of classified loans, $2.0 million of loans on non-accrual, no other real estate owned, and no repossessed assets. BNC had $292 thousand of potentially problematic loans, which are risk rated "watch list", at September 30, 2018, compared with $1.7 million as of December 31, 2017.

In recent periods, economic activity in western North Dakota, influenced by the energy sector, has improved. However, it will take time to absorb capacity built in earlier periods, particularly in the commercial real estate sector. The region is driven by the commodity-based industries of energy and agriculture. Commodity based industries can be volatile and impacted by a variety of influences. For example, the impact, if any, of recent increases in global tariffs on North Dakota farmers adds a measure of uncertainty to the region's agriculture sector. Prolonged periods of lower commodity prices or market disruption could have an adverse impact on our loan portfolio.

New Director

Tom Redmann was named to the BNCCORP, INC Board of Directors as of September 26, 2018. With Mr. Redmann's appointment, the size of the Board increased from five to six. Mr. Redmann brings extensive banking and financial services industry experience to the Board as the Company continues to focus on growing the value of BNC for its shareholders. BNC is looking forward to Mr. Redmann's participation on the Board of Directors.

BNCCORP, INC., headquartered in Bismarck, N.D., is a registered bank holding company dedicated to providing banking and wealth management services to businesses and consumers in its local markets. The Company operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota, Arizona and Minnesota from 13 locations. BNC also conducts mortgage banking from 12 locations in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Arizona and North Dakota.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of BNC. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "future" and other expressions relating to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our belief that we have exceptional liquidity, our expectations regarding future market conditions and our ability to capture opportunities and pursue growth strategies, our expected operating results such as revenue growth and earnings and our expectations of the effects of the regulatory environment on our earnings for the foreseeable future.

This press release contains references to financial measures which are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the tangible common equity to total period end assets ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures have been included as the Company believes they are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the Company's financial condition.

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 8,836 $ 8,219 $ 25,372 $ 23,434 Interest expense 1,658 962 4,272 2,605 Net interest income 7,178 7,257 21,100 20,829 Provision for credit losses - 100 - 250 Non-interest income 3,979 5,180 15,587 15,084 Non-interest expense 9,806 9,576 29,588 29,565 Income before income taxes 1,351 2,761 7,099 6,098 Income tax expense 284 708 1,491 1,549 Net income $ 1,067 $ 2,053 $ 5,608 $ 4,549 EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.59 $ 1.61 $ 1.31 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.58 $ 1.58 $ 1.28

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 ANALYSIS OF NON-INTEREST INCOME Bank charges and service fees $ 618 $ 677 $ 1,945 $ 2,036 Wealth management revenues 462 424 1,398 1,296 Mortgage banking revenues 2,754 3,062 7,891 8,638 Gains on sales of loans, net - 83 178 695 Gains on sales of investments, net - 793 2,273 1,240 Other 145 141 1,902 1,179 Total non-interest income $ 3,979 $ 5,180 $ 15,587 $ 15,084 ANALYSIS OF NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits $ 4,903 $ 5,034 $ 15,503 $ 15,403 Professional services 840 960 2,499 3,129 Data processing fees 1,043 920 2,977 2,790 Marketing and promotion 1,256 779 3,125 2,562 Occupancy 580 593 1,745 1,787 Regulatory costs 130 136 405 399 Depreciation and amortization 381 406 1,179 1,215 Office supplies and postage 128 155 436 482 Other real estate costs - - - (21) Other 545 593 1,719 1,819 Total non-interest expense $ 9,806 $ 9,576 $ 29,588 $ 29,565 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES Common shares outstanding (a) 3,497,426 3,477,916 3,493,609 3,473,347 Incremental shares from assumed conversion of

options and contingent shares 52,367 65,073 54,951 67,052 Adjusted weighted average shares (b) 3,549,793 3,542,989 3,548,560 3,540,399

(a) Denominator for basic earnings per common share (b) Denominator for diluted earnings per common share

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) As of (In thousands, except share, per share and full time

equivalent data) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 990,556 $ 946,150 $ 966,186 Loans held for sale-mortgage banking 30,701 36,601 32,068 Loans and leases held for investment 474,652 428,325 428,793 Total loans 505,353 464,926 460,861 Allowance for credit losses (7,728) (7,861) (7,847) Investment securities available for sale 432,294 411,917 450,126 Other real estate, net and repossessed assets - - 13 Earning assets 934,072 886,212 908,131 Total deposits 863,900 817,806 837,035 Core deposits (1) 860,293 835,850 853,079 Other borrowings 44,702 43,054 41,056 Cash and cash equivalents 8,922 25,830 12,385 OTHER SELECTED DATA Net unrealized (losses) gains in accumulated other

comprehensive (loss) income $ (9,082) $ 48 $ 3,092 Trust assets under administration $ 344,226 $ 321,274 $ 314,423 Total common stockholders' equity $ 74,191 $ 77,626 $ 80,218 Book value per common share $ 21.34 $ 22.40 $ 23.16 Book value per common share excluding accumulated

other comprehensive (loss) income, net $ 23.95 $ 22.38 $ 22.27 Full time equivalent employees 255 252 263 Common shares outstanding 3,477,426 3,465,992 3,463,192 CAPITAL RATIOS Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (Consolidated) 14.15% 14.15% 14.21% Tier 1 leverage (Consolidated) 9.95% 9.53% 9.27% Tier 1 risk-based capital (Consolidated) 16.71% 16.90% 16.98% Total risk-based capital (Consolidated) 19.66% 19.98% 20.08% Tangible common equity (Consolidated) 7.47% 8.18% 8.28% Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (Bank) 17.03% 17.06% 17.47% Tier 1 leverage (Bank) 10.14% 9.62% 9.53% Tier 1 risk-based capital (Bank) 17.03% 17.06% 17.47% Total risk-based capital (Bank) 18.28% 18.31% 18.72% Tangible common equity (Bank) 9.22% 9.91% 10.15%

(1) Core deposits consist of all deposits and repurchase agreements with customers and exclude certain brokered certificates of deposit.

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets $ 986,018 $ 991,788 $ 972,917 $ 971,728 Loans held for sale-mortgage banking 26,433 29,538 24,498 27,499 Loans and leases held for investment 467,900 426,740 449,420 418,889 Total loans 494,333 456,278 473,918 446,388 Investment securities available for sale 432,980 453,269 434,106 429,167 Earning assets 928,139 936,245 915,139 915,492 Total deposits 849,136 864,965 840,059 846,741 Core deposits 846,612 879,327 836,137 860,076 Total equity 76,118 80,418 76,493 77,475 Cash and cash equivalents 14,157 40,647 20,498 53,689 KEY RATIOS Return on average common stockholders' equity (a) 5.10% 10.64% 9.22% 8.15% Return on average assets (b) 0.43% 0.82% 0.77% 0.63% Net interest margin 3.07% 3.08% 3.08% 3.04% Efficiency ratio 87.89% 77.00% 80.65% 82.32% Efficiency ratio (BNC National Bank) 84.31% 74.34% 77.30% 79.22%

(a) Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average common equity (less accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income) as the denominator. (b) Return on average assets is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average total assets as the denominator.

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) As of (In thousands) September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 ASSET QUALITY Loans 90 days or more delinquent and still accruing

interest $ - $ 26 $ - Non-accrual loans 1,724 1,952 2,058 Total nonperforming loans $ 1,724 $ 1.978 $ 2,058 Other real estate, net and repossessed assets - - 13 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,724 $ 1,978 $ 2,071 Allowance for credit losses $ 7,728 $ 7,861 $ 7,847 Troubled debt restructured loans $ 3,360 $ 1,908 $ 1,920 Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.34% 0.43% 0.45% Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17% 0.21% 0.21% Ratio of nonperforming loans to total assets 0.17% 0.21% 0.21% Ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans and leases

held for investment 1.63% 1.84% 1.83% Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.53% 1.69% 1.70% Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming

loans 448% 397% 381%

For the Quarter Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Changes in Nonperforming Loans: Balance, beginning of period $ 1,769 $ 2,142 $ 1,978 $ 2,445 Additions to nonperforming 71 129 228 845 Charge-offs (57) (163) (150) (699) Reclassified back to performing - - (26) - Principal payments received (47) (50) (294) (493) Transferred to repossessed assets (12) - (12) - Transferred to other real estate owned - - - (40) Balance, end of period $ 1,724 $ 2,058 $ 1,724 $ 2,058

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Changes in Allowance for Credit Losses: Balance, beginning of period $ 7,788 $ 7,898 $ 7,861 $ 8,285 Provision - 100 - 250 Loans charged off (71) (178) (214) (768) Loan recoveries 11 27 81 80 Balance, end of period $ 7,728 $ 7,847 $ 7,728 $ 7,847 Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans (0.012)% (0.033)% (0.028)% (0.154)% Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans,

annualized (0.049)% (0.132)% (0.037)% (0.206)%

For the Quarter Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Changes in Other Real Estate: Balance, beginning of period $ - $ - $ - $ 214 Transfers from nonperforming loans - - - 40 Real estate sold - - - (264) Net gains on sale of assets - - - - (Reduction) Provision - - - 10 Balance, end of period $ - $ - $ - $ -

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) As of (In thousands) September 30, 2018 December 31,

2017 September 30, 2017 CREDIT CONCENTRATIONS North Dakota Commercial and industrial $ 49,271 $ 36,590 $ 37,421 Construction 6,054 4,747 4,686 Agricultural 27,216 23,004 25,232 Land and land development 8,323 8,494 9,043 Owner-occupied commercial real estate 42,647 44,173 41,433 Commercial real estate 110,274 108,191 110,221 Small business administration 4,884 4,558 4,879 Consumer 61,759 56,318 55,094 Subtotal loans held for investment $ 310,428 $ 286,075 $ 288,009 Consolidated Commercial and industrial $ 68,169 $ 51,524 $ 52,083 Construction 17,029 13,167 11,054 Agricultural 28,118 23,773 25,932 Land and land development 11,376 14,168 15,621 Owner-occupied commercial real estate 55,788 50,872 47,868 Commercial real estate 184,462 177,429 178,884 Small business administration 31,223 25,064 26,012 Consumer 77,953 71,876 70,897 Total loans held for investment $ 474,118 $ 427,873 $ 428,351

