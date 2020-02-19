BNI Announces Addition to BNI's Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI® Global LLC today announced that it has appointed Shelly Sun, CEO and Founder of BrightStar Franchising, LLC to BNI's Board of Directors effective February 10th, 2020.

"I am honored to welcome Shelly to BNI's Board of Directors," says Graham Weihmiller, BNI's Chairman & CEO. "I have known Shelly for nearly ten years. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and success in the franchising sector and services industry. I have consistently been impressed by her tenacity, strategy and innovation paired with her deep commitment to serving others. I'm honored to work more closely with Shelly in the months and years to come."

For the past five years, BNI has been strengthening its senior leadership team, including securing BNI's first-ever Chief Operating Officer in June, and Chief Marketing Officer in September. BNI is currently recruiting other senior-level expertise and also strengthening its Board of Directors. These additions exemplify the organization's focus on bringing world-class talent on board to help BNI Members and BNI Leaders worldwide to achieve their dreams.

"Shelly adds a unique perspective to BNI's Board of Directors, and I look forward to working more closely with her in this capacity," shares Dr. Ivan Misner, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer of BNI. "As I've gotten to know Shelly over the past several months, I can see that she will be a real asset to BNI, and I'm pleased to have her on the team to guide BNI toward continued success and growth."

Sun founded BrightStar, a highly successful homecare company in 2002 and has led it ever since. BrightStar's focus on supporting those who need it most with compassion and dedication aligns with BNI's goal of serving business professionals to enable them to achieve their goals. The commitment to community and service is consistent across both organizations.

In addition to her leadership at BrightStar, Sun served as the International Franchise Association (IFA) Chairwoman for the 2017-2018 term, she authored the insightful book Grow Smart, Risk Less, she was featured on CBS' Undercover Boss, and she has a Harvard Business School case study written about BrightStar's growth under Sun's leadership.

"BNI has been an intriguing organization to me for quite some time," says Sun. "With 35 years of heritage, a global footprint, and an exceptionally strong culture, I'm thrilled to assist BNI to achieve its full potential. I am grateful to all involved for this opportunity and I can't wait to jump in."

About BNI

As the world's largest referral networking organization, BNI serves more than 270,000 member-businesses weekly through its proven platform. Founded in 1985, BNI is focused on equipping BNI Members with the tools, tips and training needed to help grow their business and achieve their personal and professional goals. BNI provides its members with a community of like-minded business professionals, weekly meetings to facilitate referral generation, and opportunities to develop key professional skills. BNI's philosophy of Givers Gain® centers on the benefits of leading in business through generosity and altruism.

SOURCE BNI

Related Links

http://bni.com

