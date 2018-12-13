BNP Representative Meets with U.S. Officials to Advocate for Nonviolent, Free and Fair Elections in Bangladesh

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Humaiun Kobir, advisor to the acting chairman and secretary of international affairs of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is meeting with key members of Congress and State Department officials to bring attention to the deteriorating political situation in Bangladesh ahead of national elections scheduled for Dec. 30. With fewer than three weeks before the elections, the potential for a free and fair process remains remote absent significant international intervention.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh's Election Commission rejected the nomination papers of nearly 150 opposition political party candidates, including longstanding BNP leader Khaleda Zia. These disqualifications were based on arbitrary standards not equally applied to candidates from the ruling party, the Awami League. Moreover, those opposition candidates not disqualified have been effectively unable to campaign for fear of reprisal from ruling party officials and the police.

"The BNP continues to emphasize in discussions with U.S. officials that efforts toward a better election process in Bangladesh, including those from the State Department and Congress, must ensure a participatory environment for opposition candidates, supporters and citizens throughout the campaign period," said Mr. Kobir. "Ensuring a fair process extends far beyond monitoring activities solely on election day. The people of Bangladesh need a message from American leadership that any politically motivated violence will not be tolerated, and that opposition leaders, including Begum Khaleda Zia, must be allowed to participate in the democratic process."

While U.S. officials have recently taken steps to encourage a fairer process in Bangladesh, including introducing and passing H.R. 1169 in the House of Representatives, efforts have otherwise been limited to monitoring activities and poll security on the day of the elections. In the meantime, BNP and other opposition party leaders have experienced escalating violence and threats from Awami League forces.

