BNY Mellon Expands ESG Analytics Service

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon today announced that it has expanded the firm's ESG Analytics offering by integrating fixed income scoring for corporate bonds. BNY Mellon clients now have the ability to view environmental, social and governance (ESG) and United Nations Global Compact (GC) scores on equities and fixed income at the portfolio level versus relevant benchmarks over time. Clients also have the ability to view the ESG and GC scores at the company-level.

An extension of BNY Mellon's Global Risk Solutions Exposure and Structural analysis product, ESG Analytics is an intuitive, multi-dimensional and comprehensive service that helps clients manage and monitor ESG and other important sustainability considerations across their portfolio, helping them to make more informed investment decisions. For ESG scoring, each company is evaluated on financially material information against similar companies in that sector. The GC score is a normative assessment of a company based on the framework defined by the United Nation's Global Compact.

Additionally, BNY Mellon Risk ViewSM now provides ESG reporting using Arabesque S-Ray® data. Risk View supports clients' risk measurement and ex-ante (forward-looking) analysis needs to help them make more informed investment decisions. Integrating ESG reporting into Risk View allows investors the ability to view their ESG ratings on their entire portfolio including traditionally opaque investments like hedge funds. Furthermore, clients can better understand a holistic forward-looking risk profile across their entire portfolio with different ESG profiles and screen for investments across global, multi-asset class portfolios.

"In order to better service our institutional investor clients, we are pleased to integrate fixed income scoring for corporate bonds to our ESG Analytics offering and integrate ESG reporting into Risk View," said Fraser Priestley, Managing Director of Global Risk Solutions in EMEA at BNY Mellon. "New technology, big data and factor-based approaches are opening new opportunities for investors and disrupting conventional approaches to portfolio management. As institutional investors continue to demonstrate increased interest in incorporating ESG analysis to their investment process, we remain committed to providing our clients with a range of ESG products and continue to value the importance of sustainability."

For more information about BNY Mellon's ESG Analytics platform go to www.bnymellon.com/esganalytics.

