BNY Mellon Investment Management appoints Chief Economist

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Investment Management (BNY Mellon IM) announces the appointment of Shamik Dhar as Chief Economist, effective October 1, 2018. With over 30 years' experience advising governments and institutions, Shamik's economic and capital market knowledge will bring a unique perspective to BNY Mellon IM's investment insights.

In the newly created role, Shamik will be responsible for conducting proprietary research and analysis, in order to develop economic commentary. He will act as the primary spokesperson for BNY Mellon IM on matters relating to global macroeconomics, geopolitics and capital markets.

Shamik joins BNY Mellon IM from the UK government's Foreign and Commonwealth Office, where he was Chief Economist since September 2014. In this role, he led a team of 16 macro-economists and advised ministers, senior officials and ambassadors on the economic landscape and implications of foreign policy, including Brexit.

He began his career as an Economic Assistant at HM Treasury, the UK government's economic and finance ministry, and has since held senior positions at the Bank of England, Aviva Investors and a number of economic and financial consultancies. He has co-authored research papers on monetary policy and investing, including three Bank of England Working Papers.

Mitchell Harris, Chief Executive Officer at BNY Mellon Investment Management, said:



"As we transition to a post-quantitative easing and de-accumulation world, investors find themselves navigating unchartered economic territory. As a result, the ability to arm investors with insightful guidance on the economic environment is vital. Shamik's deep experience will provide our clients with invaluable macroeconomic and investment perspective, helping to strengthen our investor experience."

Shamik Dhar, Chief Economist at BNY Mellon Investment Management, said:



"The ability to take into account a changing global economy and market environment has never been more important as investors increasingly seek specialized investment advice and strategies for their specific goals. As one of the world's leading investment managers, the opportunity to help BNY Mellon Investment Management's clients decipher the economic landscape is extremely exciting."

Biography:

Shamik Dhar will join BNY Mellon Investment Management from the UK government's Foreign and Commonwealth Office, where he was Chief Economist and Director for Economics from 2014.

He has more than 30 years of experience as a professional economist, alternating between private and public sectors. He began his career at the HM Treasury, the UK government's economic and finance ministry, in the late 1980s, moving on in the 1990s to Oxford Economic Forecasting and the Bank of England (where he ran the UK forecast team and was a senior manager in Monetary Analysis). In 2000, he moved to Morley Fund Management, then in 2004 co-founded Fathom Consulting, a leading economics consultancy, before moving back into asset management with Aviva Investors in 2009.

Shamik has a BA in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Oxford University, and a Master's in Economics from Queen Mary College, University of London.

Notes to editors :

About BNY Mellon Investment Management



BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world's leading investment management organizations and one of the top U.S. wealth managers, with US$1.8 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2018. It encompasses BNY Mellon's affiliated investment management firms, wealth management services and global distribution companies. BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has US$33.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of June 30, 2018. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE : BK ). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Unless otherwise stated herein all information sourced by BNY Mellon as of 10 September 2018. This press release is qualified for issuance in the UK and Europe is for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer or solicitation of securities or investment services or an endorsement thereof in any jurisdiction or in any circumstance in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful or not authorized. This press release is issued by BNY Mellon Investment Management EMEA Limited to members of the financial press and media and the information contained herein should not be construed as investment advice. The value of investments can fall. Investors may not get back the amount invested. Income from investments may vary and is not guaranteed. Investment Managers are appointed by BNY Mellon Investment Management EMEA Limited (BNYMIM EMEA) or affiliated fund operating companies to undertake portfolio management activities in relation to contracts for products and services entered into by clients with BNYMIM EMEA or the BNY Mellon funds. Registered office of BNY Mellon Investment Management EMEA Limited: BNY Mellon Centre, 160 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4V 4LA. Registered in England no. 1118580. Authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Contacts:

Europe:



Christian Zarro



Tel: +44 (0)207 163 3490



christian.zarro@bnymellon.com

North America:



Ben Tanner



Tel: +1 212 635 8676



ben.tanner@bnymellon.com

SOURCE BNY Mellon Investment Management