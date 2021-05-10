BNY Mellon Markets Appoints Laide Majiyagbe Head of Financing and Liquidity

Ms. Majiyagbe joins BNY Mellon from Goldman Sachs, where she spent 14 years serving in a variety of positions, most recently as Global Head of Liquidity Projections in the firm's Corporate Treasury division. In this role, she was responsible for managing the quantum of the firm's global liquidity pool and informing its cash deployment and liability issuance.

During her tenure at the firm, she held a variety of positions within liquidity and collateral management, playing a pivotal role in the design of a number of its post-crisis collateral management and optimization tools that are used in managing firm and client collateral.

Ms. Majiyagbe also partnered extensively with the firm's prime brokerage business in collateral and liquidity management, affording her a deep understanding of securities financing from both broker-dealer and consumer perspectives.

This unique combination of professional experiences across disciplines and her proven leadership record makes Ms. Majiyagbe well-suited to build upon BNY Mellon's position as the world's largest agency securities finance program, one of the industry's largest short-term investment portals, and to grow our market-leading sponsored cleared repo and collateral segregation businesses.

"I am thrilled not only to be taking on this new role, but also to be joining BNY Mellon at such an exciting time. This business is undergoing a transformation in order to create an open architecture that efficiently and seamlessly connects clients with the products and services they need to navigate complex capital markets. I'm proud that my wide-ranging experience across liquidity management, securities finance and collateral management enables me to make my own contribution to this ambitious agenda," says Ms. Majiyagbe.

"Laide's career accomplishments speak for themselves," says Adam Vos, CEO of Markets and Execution Services. "We are intensely focused on connecting the dots for clients and nowhere more so than across securities finance, liquidity services and segregation. When you consider the multi-disciplinary nature of this role and the unique breadth of experiences it calls for, it's hard to imagine a better-suited person to take on this challenge than Laide."

Ms. Majiyagbe holds a first class degree (Hons) in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Queen Mary University of London. She will be based in New York.



