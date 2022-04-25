BNY Mellon Names Roman Regelman CEO of Securities Services and Digital

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE: BK) announced today that Roman Regelman, Chief Executive Officer of Asset Servicing, will also assume leadership of the Issuer Services business, effective immediately. Mr. Regelman, a member of the Executive Committee, will continue to lead Digital for BNY Mellon. Current Issuer Services CEO Francis (Frank) J. La Salla will join The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) in June and become the President and CEO later this year.

Mr. Regelman's appointment further enhances the bank's mission to create synergistic opportunities to build global scale and infrastructure for all asset types, expand access to capital around the world and further enable a resilient, capital markets ecosystem.

BNY Mellon CEO-elect Robin Vince said, "Roman's experience, particularly as Head of Digital, will be a valuable addition to the Issuer Services leadership team as we steer Corporate Trust and Depositary Receipts into the future."

Mr. Regelman commented "BNY Mellon sits at the intersection of trust and innovation, and we embrace this responsibility with great accountability, transparency and integrity. I am looking forward to continuing to help clients bridge the traditional-digital divide."

BNY Mellon CEO Todd Gibbons said, "Frank has a long legacy at BNY Mellon, and we are grateful for his leadership. We are proud that a distinguished member of our team will lead the next chapter at DTCC."

Mr. Regelman joined BNY Mellon in 2018 as Head of Digital, responsible for setting the strategic direction for the firm's digital future and investments in client and internal digital capabilities, including digital assets and data solutions. He was named CEO of Asset Servicing in 2020.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2022, BNY Mellon had $45.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.3 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts: Media Analysts

Garrett Marquis Marius Merz

+1 949 683 1503 +1 212 298 1480

[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE BNY Mellon