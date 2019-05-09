BNY Mellon Names Subhankar Sinha as Head of Blockchain

"Subhankar has proven himself both as a blockchain thought leader and results-oriented tactician," said Roman Regelman, BNY Mellon Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Digital. "His addition to our team will build upon existing digital capabilities and help drive new and innovative client solutions."

Sinha joins BNY Mellon from Nabartham LLC, which he founded to advise other startups on strategic partnerships, ecosystem governance and product-market fit for blockchain products. Prior to launching Nabartham, Sinha was a Director at PwC where he co-founded and co-led that firm's blockchain consulting practice in the US. He has deep expertise in business, technology, information and governance domains working across numerous industries on enterprise growth initiatives.

Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Sinha's recent focus had been on the impact of blockchain and tokenization on lending and securitization. He had collaborated with startups and large companies over the past several years, where he developed blockchain use cases and new revenue opportunities in Lending, Reinsurance, Asset Management, Asset Servicing, Transaction Banking, Pharmaceutical, Logistics and Corporate Treasury.

