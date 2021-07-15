BNY Mellon Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Of $991 Million Or $1.13 Per Common Share
|
Fee & other rev. up 3%
NIR down 17%
|
EPS up 12%
|
ROE 10%
ROTCE 19% (a)
|
CET1 12.6%
Tier 1 leverage 6.0%
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE: BK) today reported:
|
2Q21 vs.
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
2Q20
|
1Q21
|
2Q20
|
Net income applicable to common shareholders (in millions)
|
$
|
991
|
$
|
858
|
$
|
901
|
16
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
1.13
|
$
|
0.97
|
$
|
1.01
|
16
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
Second Quarter Results
|
CEO Commentary
|
Total revenue of $4.0 billion, decreased 1%
• Fee revenue increased 4%
• Fee revenue increased 10% excluding money market fee
• Other revenue decreased $50 million
• Net interest revenue decreased 17%
• Weaker U.S. dollar increased total revenue ~ 2%
Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $86 million
Total noninterest expense of $2.8 billion, increased 3%
• Weaker U.S. dollar increased expenses ~ 2%
Investment Services
• Total revenue decreased 4%
• Income before taxes increased 3%
• AUC/A of $45.0 trillion, increased 21%
Investment and Wealth Management
• Total revenue increased 13%
• Income before taxes increased 48%
• AUM of $2.3 trillion, increased 18%
Capital
• Repurchased 12.8 million common shares for $618 million
• Dividends of $273 million to common shareholders
• Authorized to repurchase up to $6.0 billion of common
|
"We delivered another strong quarter with EPS of $1.13 on $4
Mr. Gibbons added, "Our investments in digitization and
"As we continued to generate further excess capital in the
|
(a) For information on these Non-GAAP measures, see "Supplemental Information – Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 9.
|
Note: Above comparisons are 2Q21 vs. 2Q20, unless otherwise noted.
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(in millions, except per share amounts and unless otherwise noted; not
meaningful - N/M)
|
2Q21 vs.
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
2Q20
|
1Q21
|
2Q20
|
Fee revenue
|
$
|
3,224
|
$
|
3,257
|
$
|
3,089
|
(1)
|
%
|
4
|
%
|
Other revenue
|
91
|
9
|
141
|
N/M
|
N/M
|
Total fee and other revenue
|
3,315
|
3,266
|
3,230
|
2
|
3
|
Net interest revenue
|
645
|
655
|
780
|
(2)
|
(17)
|
Total revenue
|
3,960
|
3,921
|
4,010
|
1
|
(1)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(86)
|
(83)
|
143
|
N/M
|
N/M
|
Noninterest expense
|
2,778
|
2,851
|
2,686
|
(3)
|
3
|
Income before income taxes
|
1,268
|
1,153
|
1,181
|
10
|
7
|
Provision for income taxes
|
241
|
221
|
216
|
9
|
12
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,027
|
$
|
932
|
$
|
965
|
10
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
$
|
991
|
$
|
858
|
$
|
901
|
16
|
%
|
10
|
%
|
Operating leverage (a)
|
356
|
bps
|
(467)
|
bps
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
1.13
|
$
|
0.97
|
$
|
1.01
|
16
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
Average common shares and equivalents outstanding - diluted (in thousands)
|
873,475
|
885,655
|
890,561
|
Pre-tax operating margin
|
32
|
%
|
29
|
%
|
29
|
%
|
(a) Operating leverage is the rate of increase (decrease) in total revenue less the rate of increase (decrease) in total noninterest expense.
|
bps – basis points.
KEY DRIVERS (comparisons are 2Q21 vs. 2Q20, unless otherwise stated)
- Total revenue decreased 1%, primarily reflecting:
- Fee revenue increased 4% primarily reflecting the positive impact of higher markets, the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar and higher client volumes, partially offset by money market fee waivers. Excluding money market fee waivers, fee revenue increased 10% (a).
- Other revenue decreased primarily reflecting lower gains related to seed capital investments.
- Net interest revenue decreased 17% primarily reflecting lower interest rates on interest-earning assets. This was partially offset by the benefit of lower funding and deposit rates, lower debt balances, a larger securities portfolio and higher deposit balances.
- Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $86 million primarily driven by an improvement in the macroeconomic forecast.
- Noninterest expense increased 3% primarily reflecting the unfavorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar, investments in efficiency and growth initiatives and higher revenue-related expenses.
- Effective tax rate of 19.0%.
Assets under custody and/or administration ("AUC/A") and Assets under management ("AUM")
- AUC/A of $45.0 trillion, increased 21%, primarily reflecting higher market values, net new business and the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar.
- AUM of $2.3 trillion, increased 18%, primarily reflecting higher market values, the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar (principally versus the British pound) and net inflows.
Capital and liquidity
- Repurchased 12.8 million common shares for $618 million; Dividends of $273 million to common shareholders (including dividend-equivalents on share-based awards).
- Return on common equity ("ROE") of 10%; Return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE") of 19% (a).
- Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio – 12.6%.
- Tier 1 leverage ratio – 6.0%.
- Average liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") – 110%.
- Total Loss Absorbing Capacity ("TLAC") ratios exceed minimum requirements.
|
(a)
|
See "Supplemental information – Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 9 for additional information.
|
Note: Throughout this document, sequential growth rates are unannualized.
|
INVESTMENT SERVICES BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
|
(dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted; not meaningful - N/M)
|
2Q21 vs.
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
2Q20
|
1Q21
|
2Q20
|
Total revenue by line of business:
|
Asset Servicing
|
$
|
1,382
|
$
|
1,424
|
$
|
1,463
|
(3)
|
%
|
(6)
|
%
|
Pershing
|
590
|
605
|
578
|
(2)
|
2
|
Issuer Services
|
405
|
363
|
431
|
12
|
(6)
|
Treasury Services
|
319
|
317
|
340
|
1
|
(6)
|
Clearance and Collateral Management
|
283
|
281
|
295
|
1
|
(4)
|
Total revenue by line of business
|
2,979
|
2,990
|
3,107
|
—
|
(4)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(77)
|
(79)
|
145
|
N/M
|
N/M
|
Noninterest expense
|
2,052
|
2,101
|
1,989
|
(2)
|
3
|
Income before taxes
|
$
|
1,004
|
$
|
968
|
$
|
973
|
4
|
%
|
3
|
%
|
Pre-tax operating margin
|
34
|
%
|
32
|
%
|
31
|
%
|
Foreign exchange revenue
|
$
|
152
|
$
|
193
|
$
|
164
|
(21)
|
%
|
(7)
|
%
|
Securities lending revenue
|
$
|
42
|
$
|
41
|
$
|
51
|
2
|
%
|
(18)
|
%
|
Net interest revenue
|
$
|
643
|
$
|
645
|
$
|
768
|
—
|
%
|
(16)
|
%
|
Metrics:
|
Average loans
|
$
|
46,845
|
$
|
43,468
|
$
|
43,113
|
8
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
Average deposits
|
$
|
313,923
|
$
|
315,088
|
$
|
268,467
|
—
|
%
|
17
|
%
|
AUC/A at period end (in trillions) (current period is preliminary) (a)
|
$
|
45.0
|
$
|
41.7
|
$
|
37.3
|
8
|
%
|
21
|
%
|
Market value of securities on loan at period end (in billions) (b)
|
$
|
456
|
$
|
445
|
$
|
384
|
2
|
%
|
19
|
%
|
(a)
|
Consists of AUC/A primarily from the Asset Servicing business and, to a lesser extent, the Clearance and Collateral Management, Issuer Services, Pershing and Wealth Management businesses. Includes the AUC/A of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company ("CIBC Mellon"), a joint venture with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, of $1.7 trillion at June 30, 2021, $1.6 trillion at March 31, 2021 and $1.3 trillion at June 30, 2020.
|
(b)
|
Represents the total amount of securities on loan in our agency securities lending program managed by the Investment Services business. Excludes securities for which BNY Mellon acts as agent on behalf of CIBC Mellon clients, which totaled $63 billion at June 30, 2021, $64 billion at March 31, 2021 and $62 billion at June 30, 2020.
KEY DRIVERS
- The drivers of the total revenue variances by line of business are indicated below. Also see page 6 for information related to money market fee waivers.
- Asset Servicing – The year-over-year decrease includes lower net interest revenue, higher money market fee waivers and lower foreign exchange revenue, partially offset by higher client activity and market values. The sequential decrease primarily reflects lower foreign exchange revenue and higher money market fee waivers.
- Pershing – The year-over-year increase primarily reflects higher market values, client activity and balances, partially offset by higher money market fee waivers. The sequential decrease primarily reflects lower clearance volumes, partially offset by higher market values.
- Issuer Services – The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects money market fee waivers and lower net interest revenue in Corporate Trust, partially offset by higher Depositary Receipts revenue. The sequential increase primarily reflects higher Depositary Receipts revenue, partially offset by money market fee waivers in Corporate Trust.
- Treasury Services – The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects lower interest rates and higher money market fee waivers, partially offset by higher payment volumes and deposits. The sequential increase primarily reflects higher net interest revenue and net new business, partially offset by higher money market fee waivers.
- Clearance and Collateral Management – The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects lower net interest revenue, intraday credit fees and clearance volumes, partially offset by higher tri-party collateral management balances. The sequential increase primarily reflects higher tri-party collateral management balances, partially offset by lower clearance volumes.
- Noninterest expense increased year-over-year primarily reflecting the unfavorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar, investments in efficiency and growth initiatives and higher revenue-related expenses. Sequentially, noninterest expense decreased primarily reflecting lower staff and litigation expenses, partially offset by higher revenue-related expenses.
|
INVESTMENT AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
|
(dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted; not meaningful - N/M)
|
2Q21 vs.
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
2Q20
|
1Q21
|
2Q20
|
Total revenue by line of business:
|
Investment Management
|
$
|
700
|
$
|
698
|
$
|
621
|
—
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
Wealth Management
|
299
|
293
|
265
|
2
|
13
|
Total revenue by line of business
|
999
|
991
|
886
|
1
|
13
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(4)
|
4
|
7
|
N/M
|
N/M
|
Noninterest expense
|
677
|
709
|
658
|
(5)
|
3
|
Income before taxes
|
$
|
326
|
$
|
278
|
$
|
221
|
17
|
%
|
48
|
%
|
Pre-tax operating margin
|
33
|
%
|
28
|
%
|
25
|
%
|
Adjusted pre-tax operating margin – Non-GAAP (a)
|
35
|
%
|
30
|
%
|
28
|
%
|
Net interest revenue
|
$
|
47
|
$
|
48
|
$
|
48
|
(2)
|
%
|
(2)
|
%
|
Metrics:
|
Average loans
|
$
|
11,871
|
$
|
11,610
|
$
|
11,791
|
2
|
%
|
1
|
%
|
Average deposits
|
$
|
17,466
|
$
|
19,177
|
$
|
17,491
|
(9)
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
AUM (in billions) (current period is preliminary) (b)
|
$
|
2,320
|
$
|
2,214
|
$
|
1,961
|
5
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
Wealth Management client assets (in billions) (current period is preliminary) (c)
|
$
|
305
|
$
|
292
|
$
|
254
|
4
|
%
|
20
|
%
|
(a)
|
Net of distribution and servicing expense. See "Supplemental information – Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 9 for information on this Non-GAAP measure.
|
(b)
|
Excludes securities lending cash management assets and assets managed in the Investment Services business.
|
(c)
|
Includes AUM and AUC/A in the Wealth Management business.
KEY DRIVERS
- The drivers of the total revenue variances by line of business are indicated below. Also see page 6 for information related to money market fee waivers.
- Investment Management – The year-over-year increase primarily reflects the impact of higher market values, the favorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar, higher performance fees and net inflows, partially offset by the impact of money market fee waivers. The slight sequential increase primarily reflects the impact of higher market values, equity investment gains (net of hedges), including seed capital, and net inflows, partially offset by the timing of performance fees and higher money market fee waivers.
- Wealth Management – The year-over-year and sequential increases primarily reflect the impact of higher market values.
- Noninterest expense increased year-over-year primarily reflecting the unfavorable impact of a weaker U.S. dollar and higher staff expense, partially offset by lower distribution and servicing expense. Sequentially, the decrease in noninterest expense primarily reflects lower staff expense.
OTHER SEGMENT primarily includes leasing operations, certain corporate treasury activities, derivatives, business exits and other corporate revenue and expense items.
|
(in millions)
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
2Q20
|
Fee revenue
|
$
|
13
|
$
|
9
|
$
|
10
|
Other revenue
|
9
|
(36)
|
28
|
Total fee and other revenue
|
22
|
(27)
|
38
|
Net interest (expense)
|
(45)
|
(38)
|
(36)
|
Total revenue
|
(23)
|
(65)
|
2
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(5)
|
(8)
|
(9)
|
Noninterest expense
|
49
|
41
|
39
|
(Loss) before taxes
|
$
|
(67)
|
$
|
(98)
|
$
|
(28)
KEY DRIVERS
- Total revenue includes corporate treasury and other investment activity, including hedging activity which has an offsetting impact in fee and other revenue and net interest expense. The decrease in fee and other revenue year-over-year was impacted by lower net securities gains. The sequential increase primarily reflects an impairment of a renewable energy investment recorded in 1Q21.
MONEY MARKET FEE WAIVERS
The following table presents the impact of money market fee waivers on our consolidated fee revenue, net of distribution and servicing expense. In 2Q21, the net impact of money market fee waivers was $252 million, up from $188 million in 1Q21, driven by lower short-term interest rates and higher money market balances.
|
Money market fee waivers
|
(in millions)
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
4Q20
|
3Q20
|
2Q20
|
YTD21
|
YTD20
|
Investment services fees:
|
Asset servicing fees
|
$
|
(42)
|
$
|
(22)
|
$
|
(13)
|
$
|
(1)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(64)
|
$
|
—
|
Clearing services fees
|
(88)
|
(74)
|
(64)
|
(57)
|
(50)
|
(162)
|
(59)
|
Issuer services fees
|
(15)
|
(10)
|
(6)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(25)
|
(1)
|
Treasury services fees
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
(6)
|
(2)
|
Total investment services fees
|
(148)
|
(109)
|
(85)
|
(62)
|
(53)
|
(257)
|
(62)
|
Investment management and performance fees
|
(115)
|
(89)
|
(56)
|
(42)
|
(30)
|
(204)
|
(44)
|
Distribution and servicing revenue
|
(13)
|
(13)
|
(8)
|
(6)
|
(3)
|
(26)
|
(3)
|
Total fee revenue
|
(276)
|
(211)
|
(149)
|
(110)
|
(86)
|
(487)
|
(109)
|
Less: Distribution and servicing expense
|
24
|
23
|
15
|
9
|
7
|
47
|
7
|
Net impact of money market fee waivers
|
$
|
(252)
|
$
|
(188)
|
$
|
(134)
|
$
|
(101)
|
$
|
(79)
|
$
|
(440)
|
$
|
(102)
|
Impact to revenue by line of business (a):
|
Asset Servicing
|
$
|
(50)
|
$
|
(29)
|
$
|
(13)
|
$
|
(4)
|
$
|
(1)
|
$
|
(79)
|
$
|
(1)
|
Pershing
|
(99)
|
(94)
|
(85)
|
(73)
|
(60)
|
(193)
|
(69)
|
Issuer Services
|
(22)
|
(15)
|
(10)
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
(37)
|
(1)
|
Treasury Services
|
(16)
|
(9)
|
(5)
|
(1)
|
—
|
(25)
|
—
|
Investment Management
|
(85)
|
(61)
|
(34)
|
(28)
|
(24)
|
(146)
|
(38)
|
Wealth Management
|
(4)
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
—
|
(7)
|
—
|
Total impact to revenue by line of business
|
$
|
(276)
|
$
|
(211)
|
$
|
(149)
|
$
|
(110)
|
$
|
(86)
|
$
|
(487)
|
$
|
(109)
|
(a)
|
The line of business revenue for management reporting purposes reflects the impact of revenue transferred between the businesses.
|
CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY
|
Capital and liquidity ratios
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Consolidated regulatory capital ratios: (a)
|
CET1 ratio
|
12.6
|
%
|
12.6
|
%
|
13.1
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital ratio
|
15.2
|
15.2
|
15.8
|
Total capital ratio
|
16.0
|
16.1
|
16.7
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
6.0
|
5.8
|
6.3
|
SLR
|
7.5
|
8.1
|
(b)
|
8.6
|
(b)
|
BNY Mellon shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
|
9.7
|
%
|
9.7
|
%
|
9.8
|
%
|
BNY Mellon common shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
|
8.7
|
%
|
8.7
|
%
|
8.8
|
%
|
Average LCR
|
110
|
%
|
110
|
%
|
110
|
%
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
47.20
|
$
|
46.16
|
$
|
46.53
|
Tangible book value per common share – Non-GAAP (c)
|
$
|
25.64
|
$
|
24.88
|
$
|
25.44
|
Common shares outstanding (in thousands)
|
863,174
|
875,481
|
886,764
|
(a)
|
Regulatory capital ratios for June 30, 2021 are preliminary. For our CET1, Tier 1 capital and Total capital ratios, our effective capital ratios under the U.S. capital rules are the lower of the ratios as calculated under the Standardized and Advanced Approaches, which for June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, was the Standardized Approach for the CET1 and Tier 1 capital ratios and the Advanced Approaches for the Total capital ratio, and for Dec. 31, 2020, was the Advanced Approaches.
|
(b)
|
Reflects the temporary exclusion of U.S. Treasury securities from the leverage exposure used in the SLR calculation which increased our consolidated SLR by 68 basis points at March 31, 2021 and 72 basis points at Dec. 31, 2020. The temporary exclusion ceased to apply beginning April 1, 2021.
|
(c)
|
Tangible book value per common share – Non-GAAP excludes goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities. See "Supplemental information – Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 9 for information on this Non-GAAP measure.
- CET1 capital totaled $21.4 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $367 million compared with March 31, 2021. The increase primarily reflects capital generated through earnings, partially offset by capital deployed through common stock repurchases and dividends.
|
NET INTEREST REVENUE
|
Net interest revenue
|
2Q21 vs.
|
(dollars in millions; not meaningful - N/M)
|
2Q21
|
1Q21
|
2Q20
|
1Q21
|
2Q20
|
Net interest revenue
|
$
|
645
|
$
|
655
|
$
|
780
|
(2)
|
%
|
(17)
|
%
|
Add: Tax equivalent adjustment
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
N/M
|
N/M
|
Net interest revenue, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis – Non-GAAP (a)
|
$
|
648
|
$
|
658
|
$
|
782
|
(2)
|
%
|
(17)
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
0.67
|
%
|
0.66
|
%
|
0.88
|
%
|
1
|
bps
|
(21)
|
bps
|
Net interest margin (FTE) – Non-GAAP (a)
|
0.67
|
%
|
0.67
|
%
|
0.88
|
%
|
—
|
bps
|
(21)
|
bps
|
(a)
|
Net interest revenue (FTE) – Non-GAAP and net interest margin (FTE) – Non-GAAP include the tax equivalent adjustments on tax-exempt income. See "Supplemental information – Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 9 for information on this Non-GAAP measure.
|
bps – basis points.
- Net interest revenue decreased year-over-year primarily reflecting lower interest rates on interest-earning assets. This was partially offset by the benefit of lower funding and deposit rates, lower debt balances, a larger securities portfolio and higher deposit balances.
- Sequentially, the decrease was primarily driven by lower interest rates on interest-earning assets. This was partially offset by the benefit of lower funding and deposit rates.
|
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION
|
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
|
(in millions)
|
Quarter ended
|
Year-to-date
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
Fee and other revenue
|
Investment services fees:
|
Asset servicing fees
|
$
|
1,200
|
$
|
1,199
|
$
|
1,173
|
$
|
2,399
|
$
|
2,332
|
Clearing services fees
|
435
|
455
|
431
|
890
|
901
|
Issuer services fees
|
281
|
245
|
277
|
526
|
540
|
Treasury services fees
|
160
|
157
|
144
|
317
|
293
|
Total investment services fees
|
2,076
|
2,056
|
2,025
|
4,132
|
4,066
|
Investment management and performance fees
|
889
|
890
|
786
|
1,779
|
1,648
|
Foreign exchange revenue
|
184
|
231
|
193
|
415
|
438
|
Financing-related fees
|
48
|
51
|
58
|
99
|
117
|
Distribution and servicing
|
27
|
29
|
27
|
56
|
58
|
Total fee revenue
|
3,224
|
3,257
|
3,089
|
6,481
|
6,327
|
Investment and other income
|
89
|
9
|
132
|
98
|
179
|
Net securities gains
|
2
|
—
|
9
|
2
|
18
|
Total other revenue
|
91
|
9
|
141
|
100
|
197
|
Total fee and other revenue
|
3,315
|
3,266
|
3,230
|
6,581
|
6,524
|
Net interest revenue
|
Interest revenue
|
685
|
738
|
943
|
1,423
|
2,513
|
Interest expense
|
40
|
83
|
163
|
123
|
919
|
Net interest revenue
|
645
|
655
|
780
|
1,300
|
1,594
|
Total revenue
|
3,960
|
3,921
|
4,010
|
7,881
|
8,118
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(86)
|
(83)
|
143
|
(169)
|
312
|
Noninterest expense
|
Staff
|
1,518
|
1,602
|
1,464
|
3,120
|
2,946
|
Software and equipment
|
365
|
362
|
345
|
727
|
671
|
Professional, legal and other purchased services
|
363
|
343
|
337
|
706
|
667
|
Sub-custodian and clearing
|
132
|
124
|
120
|
256
|
225
|
Net occupancy
|
122
|
123
|
137
|
245
|
272
|
Distribution and servicing
|
73
|
74
|
85
|
147
|
176
|
Bank assessment charges
|
35
|
34
|
35
|
69
|
70
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
20
|
24
|
26
|
44
|
52
|
Business development
|
22
|
19
|
20
|
41
|
62
|
Other
|
128
|
146
|
117
|
274
|
257
|
Total noninterest expense
|
2,778
|
2,851
|
2,686
|
5,629
|
5,398
|
Income
|
Income before income taxes
|
1,268
|
1,153
|
1,181
|
2,421
|
2,408
|
Provision for income taxes
|
241
|
221
|
216
|
462
|
481
|
Net income
|
1,027
|
932
|
965
|
1,959
|
1,927
|
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests related to consolidated investment management funds
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
(15)
|
(10)
|
3
|
Net income applicable to shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
1,022
|
927
|
950
|
1,949
|
1,930
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(31)
|
(69)
|
(49)
|
(100)
|
(85)
|
Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
$
|
991
|
$
|
858
|
$
|
901
|
$
|
1,849
|
$
|
1,845
|
Earnings per share applicable to the common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
Quarter ended
|
Year-to-date
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(in dollars)
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.14
|
$
|
0.97
|
$
|
1.01
|
$
|
2.11
|
$
|
2.06
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.13
|
$
|
0.97
|
$
|
1.01
|
$
|
2.10
|
$
|
2.06
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – EXPLANATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
BNY Mellon has included in this Earnings Release certain Non-GAAP financial measures on a tangible basis as a supplement to GAAP information, which exclude goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities. We believe that the return on tangible common equity – Non-GAAP is additional useful information for investors because it presents a measure of those assets that can generate income, and the tangible book value per common share – Non-GAAP is additional useful information because it presents the level of tangible assets in relation to shares of common stock outstanding.
Net interest revenue, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis – Non-GAAP and net interest margin (FTE) – Non-GAAP and other FTE measures include the tax equivalent adjustments on tax-exempt income which allows for the comparison of amounts arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice. The adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income.
BNY Mellon has also included the adjusted pre-tax operating margin – Non-GAAP, which is the pre-tax operating margin for the Investment and Wealth Management business, net of distribution and servicing expense that was passed to third parties who distribute or service our managed funds. We believe that this measure is useful when evaluating the performance of the Investment and Wealth Management business relative to industry competitors.
For the reconciliations of these Non-GAAP measures, see "Supplemental Information – Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Financial Supplement available at www.bnymellon.com.
BNY Mellon has presented the measure of fee revenue, excluding money market fee waivers – Non-GAAP. We believe that this measure is useful information for investors on the impact of current interest rates and market conditions on fee revenue growth rates and the performance of our business.
|
Fee revenue reconciliation
|
2Q21 vs.
|
(dollars in millions)
|
2Q21
|
2Q20
|
2Q20
|
Fee revenue
|
$
|
3,224
|
$
|
3,089
|
4
|
%
|
Less: Money market fee waivers
|
(276)
|
(86)
|
Fee revenue, excluding money market fee waivers – Non-GAAP
|
$
|
3,500
|
$
|
3,175
|
10
|
%
