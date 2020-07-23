BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Barry McKenzie as Market President in Naples, FL

NAPLES, Fla., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Barry McKenzie as Market President in Naples, FL. In this role, Barry manages product and service delivery for the Naples region, and will have direct responsibility for wealth managers, client strategists, and support staff. Barry reports directly to Southeast Regional President Kent Moegerle.

Barry joins BNY Mellon from Northern Trust where he was Senior Vice President and Senior Personal Investment Portfolio Manager, with responsibility for the management of large, complex investment relationships for individuals, families, and their private foundations.

Prior to that he was a founder and Managing Partner of Harbour Capital Advisors; Chief Investment Officer for a private family office, managing a diversified portfolio of publicly traded securities, alternative investments, and direct private investments; and Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at U.S. Trust Wealth Management.

"Barry brings three decades of portfolio management, strategic planning, and family governance experience to our team," said Moegerle. "His deep background in providing investment management and family office services to ultra-high-net-worth families directly supports our Active Wealth approach to help clients achieve long-term financial success."

Barry earned his MBA from the University of Miami and a B.S. from Minnesota State University. He also completed the Investment Management Education program at Stanford Graduate School of Business. A CFA charterholder and a licensed Certified Public Accountant in Virginia and Florida, Barry is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Naples, the American Institute of CPAs, and a prior member of the board of directors of Meals on Wheels.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $254 billion in total client assets, as of June 30, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contact:

Rich Stanton

212-922-7205

[email protected]

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Related Links

http://www.bnymellon.com

