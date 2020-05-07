BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Camille Alexander as Regional President in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Camille Alexander, CFA, as a Regional President in Washington, D.C. She will be responsible for all aspects of Wealth Management product, service, and sales delivery, reporting directly to Regional President, Central Region, Andrew Paterson.

"Camille brings over 25 years of experience leading teams for global financial services firms, and a strong background in managing corporate pension plans, mutual funds, and separately managed accounts for institutions and individuals," said Paterson. "Her leadership, coupled with our active wealth management approach, will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our presence in the rapidly-growing Washington, D.C. region—a critical market where our team has achieved notable success to date."

Prior to joining BNY Mellon in 2013 as a Senior Client Strategist for the Washington, D.C. region, Camille held senior positions at J.P. Morgan, Bank of America and USAA. As a Chartered Financial Analyst, she has served two terms as Chairman of the Board of the CFA Society of Washington, D.C. She is currently the Eastern Region Representative to the President's Council of CFA Institute and a co-chair of CFA Institute's U.S. Society Advocacy Advisory Committee.

Camille received a bachelor's degree in Economics and a master's degree in Political Science from the University of Texas at San Antonio. In her community, she provides board, advisory and governance support to the National Advisory Board of Community Renewal International, as well as Easter Seals, serving Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. In addition, Camille lends her experience in managing institutional investments as a member of the investment committee for the American Psychological Association.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $236 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2020, BNY Mellon had $35.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

