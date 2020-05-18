BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Dan Steinberg as Senior Wealth Manager in Newport Beach, CA

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Dan Steinberg as a Senior Wealth Manager. In this role, he will be responsible for advising high-net-worth clients and family offices. Based in Newport Beach, CA, Dan will report directly to Managing Director, Chad Johnsrud.

"Dan is a top-tier talent, with exceptional expertise in delivering holistic active wealth planning that helps clients achieve long-term financial success," said Johnsrud. "His deep knowledge of institutional investing across public and private equity, fixed income, and alternative asset classes makes him an important addition to our Newport Beach team."

A Chartered Financial Analyst, Dan has over 20 years of financial services industry experience, including 15 years as a research analyst and portfolio manager at leading investment management organizations such as Millennium Partners, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, PIMCO, and Bank of America.

Dan received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles and a MBA from the University of Texas at Austin. He is a member of the CFA Society of Orange County and has previously served as a Director of the Malibu Chamber of Commerce.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $236 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2020, BNY Mellon had $35.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contact:

Rich Stanton

212-922-7205

[email protected]

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Related Links

http://www.bnymellon.com

