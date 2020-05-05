BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Myriam Soto as Head of International Wealth Planning and Fiduciary Services

MIAMI, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Myriam Soto as Head of International Wealth Planning and Fiduciary Services. In this role, she will be responsible for the delivery of multi-jurisdictional wealth planning and fiduciary services, as part of our Active Wealth approach to serving global clients. Myriam will report directly to Head of International Wealth Management, Charles Long.

Myriam rejoins BNY Mellon, where she previously held a number of roles within International Wealth Management, including Head of Global Fiduciary Planning and Development, and President and Chairman of the Board of the BNY Mellon Cayman Trust Company. Prior to returning to BNY Mellon, she spent two years as a Senior Wealth Advisor for J.P. Morgan's Latin America Private Bank.

"We are pleased to welcome Myriam back to BNY Mellon and the International Wealth Management team," said Long. "With more than 20 years of experience providing wealth planning advice to global families, her understanding of the complexities of multi-jurisdictional wealth, and the cross-border issues that often arise, are unmatched. We look forward to her leadership in implementing sophisticated strategies that meet the evolving needs of our international clients."

In this capacity, Myriam will resume her role as a member of the Board of Directors of BNY Mellon Cayman Trust Company and senior member of the International Wealth Management team.

Myriam holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hofstra University, a J.D. from Pepperdine University School of Law, and a LL.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $236 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2020, BNY Mellon had $35.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contact:

Rich Stanton

212-922-7205

[email protected]

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Related Links

http://www.bnymellon.com

