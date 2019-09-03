Board-certified naturopathic physician, Briana Sinatra, joins the Healthy Directions family of doctors

Dr. Briana holds both a Doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine and a Master of Science in Acupuncture from Bastyr University, America's premier naturopathic and integrative medical school. She practices medicine at the Luma Center in Petaluma, California, where her specialties are women's wellness—including hormone management, prenatal care, fertility support, and postpartum care—and children's health issues.

Dr. Briana's portfolio spans everything from pre-conception, pregnancy, postpartum and pediatric care, all the way to supporting women through menopause with natural hormone options. She spends time with patients of all ages to help ensure that their energy, digestion, sleep and mood are all working as they should, using naturopathic assessments and solutions to guide the body into a state of balance and wellness.

"I knew from a young age that I wanted to be a doctor—and I also knew I wanted to offer my patients something more than just treating their symptoms with medications that often come with side effects. I wanted to help uncover and treat the root causes of illness," said Dr. Briana. "I couldn't be more excited to join the Healthy Directions family. To partner with such a top-quality organization that is focused on providing a better path to better health through holistic methods is a fantastic opportunity. I feel privileged to be able to bring my knowledge and experience with women's, pediatric, and family care to a broader audience."

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Briana to the Healthy Directions family. Her passion for natural medicine and helping women at all stages of life achieve optimal wellness is what motivated us to forge a partnership," said Ben Teicher, president of Healthy Directions. "Briana brings with her a unique, holistic approach to women's and family health that we are excited to share with our customers."

Healthy Directions has a 25+ year history of working with elite medical, nutrition, and scientific advisors. Dr. Briana Sinatra now joins the ranks of Julian Whitaker, MD; Dr. David Williams; Joseph Pergolizzi, Jr., MD; and others, including Briana's own husband, Drew Sinatra, ND, and her father-in-law Stephen Sinatra, MD, a leading integrative cardiologist.

Anyone interested in learning more about Dr. Briana Sinatra may visit HealthyDirections.com/Dr-Briana-Sinatra.

About Healthy Directions: Healthy Directions LLC, a subsidiary of Adaptive Health LLC, is a leading health publisher and direct-to-consumer retailer of doctor-formulated nutritional supplements and skincare products, dedicated to providing people with a better path to better health. Healthy Directions provides expert guidance and advanced nutritional supplements from some of America's most knowledgeable and highly respected integrative- and alternative-health doctors including Julian Whitaker, MD; Dr. David Williams; Stephen Sinatra, MD; Aaron Tabor, MD; Drew Sinatra, ND; Richard Wurtman, MD; and Joseph Pergolizzi, Jr., MD. For more information, please visit HealthyDirections.com/About-Us

About Adaptive Health: Adaptive Health, LLC, formerly known as Direct Digital, is a leader in science-based product development with a full portfolio of scientifically formulated nutritional health brands, including Instaflex®, Nugenix®, Peptiva® and Lumiday®.

The company rebranded as Adaptive Health after its acquisition of Healthy Directions in December 2017. With Healthy Directions' vast product line and extensive board of medical advisors and doctors, it contributes to the company's longstanding commitment to science and innovation. Adaptive Health has since acquired Biovation Labs--a NSF certified manufacturing and fulfillment operation--in December 2018.

Adaptive Health has over 250 employees across offices in Charlotte, NC; Boston, MA; Salt Lake City, UT; and Bethesda, MD. Its products are sold in many major retailers across North America and internationally, as well as via its innovative direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform. For more information, please visit AdaptiveHealth.com.

