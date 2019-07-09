Board-Certified Urologist, Dr. Judson Brandeis Is Launching the Largest Clinical Registry Study Focusing on GAINSWave® for Erectile Optimization

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-Certified urologist and specialist in male sexual medicine, Dr. Judson Brandeis, is launching the world's largest clinical registry focusing on GAINSWave® for erectile optimization. The Shock Wave Erectile Enhancement Trial (SWEET) Clinical Registry is a landmark study that will utilize 50 top GAINSWave providers, led by GAINSWave's Director of Clinical Excellence, Dr. Brandeis.

GAINSWave® Shock Wave Therapy is a noninvasive treatment for vasculogenic erectile dysfunction. The primary goal of the SWEET Registry is to evaluate the efficacy of shockwave therapy across a wide group of participants, treating physicians and shockwave protocols. Other targets of interest include identifying optimal treatment plans, identifying factors that predict superior outcomes, and quantifying long term efficacy.

The first study that documented the effects of LISWT for erectile dysfunction was released in 2010. Since then, over fifty studies have been published that suggest therapeutic efficacy with minimal adverse effects. However, the ability to draw conclusions from the current literature is limited due to a variety of factors including small data sets. The large scale of the SWEET study is due to the participation of 50 medical professionals that are a part of the GAINSWave network.

AFFIRM Science, producers of the Nitric Oxide Boosting supplement, AFFIRM, and Premature Ejaculation supplement, PreLONG, is funding the initial stages of this prospective observational research study on shockwave therapy for erectile dysfunction. The SWEET Registry is aiming to recruit 5,000 participants that are undergoing shockwave therapy and follow them for one calendar year after starting treatment.

"A large-scale Clinical Registry is long overdue to quantify how well GAINSWave works. Those of us in clinical medicine have directly observed the benefits to our patients. It is time to understand who benefits the most, fine tune the protocols based on data and learn how long the effects last. I appreciate that GAINSWave assisted in recruiting their high-volume providers to participate in this Landmark study," shares Dr. Brandeis.

Dr. Scott Lu is the Clinical Research Administrator for the SWEET study. He has received his Masters in clinical research at UCSF. For more information on the study, Dr. Lu and Dr. Brandeis can be contacted directly at Research@BrandeisMD.com and Scott@BrandeisMD.com.

GAINSWave is a breakthrough, noninvasive medical treatment that uses low-intensity shockwave therapy to enhance sexual performance and to treat Erectile Dysfunction (ED) symptoms.

