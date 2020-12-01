Board Chair of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, Deanna M. Mulligan, to be featured in Collective[i] Forecast speaker series

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective[i] ®, a recognized leader in AI-enabled digital sales transformation, today announced that Deanna M. Mulligan, Board Chair of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, is confirmed to participate in Collective[i] Forecast, a series of live, virtual events, that features the world's preeminent leaders and innovators sharing their knowledge about the innovation that is disrupting and transforming how we work and live.

Collective[i] Forecast featuring Ms. Mulligan will take place Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 4 P.M. Eastern, and will explore the topic "Workforce interrupted: Closing the skills gap." During this interactive discussion Ms. Mulligan will address why reskilling and upskilling employees is so crucial due to the massive disruptions that are occurring in the global workforce as a result of advances in technology (including artificial intelligence) accelerated by the COVID-19 recession. Ms. Mulligan has become a critical voice for adapting to the structural changes accompanying advances in technology, a topic she covers in depth in her best-selling book, Hire Purpose: How Smart Companies Can Close the Skills Gap .

Ms. Mulligan has deep experience in guiding large organizations through periods of disruption. She was named Guardian's CEO in 2011, a position she held for nine years, during which she was the only female CEO of a Fortune 500 Company in New York City. She has been named one of Fortune's "50 Most Powerful Women in Business" and one of Crain's New York Business' "50 Most Powerful Women in New York" five times each.

Hosted by Collective[i] co-Founder and Chairperson, Heidi Messer, Collective[i] Forecast brings together a diverse group of attendees across all sectors and roles, including senior business executives, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, advisors, journalists, as well as Collective[i] clients and partners, with the goal to help our community adapt to a changing playing field and be inspired to imagine what is possible.

Previous Forecast speakers include:

Scott Budnick | Filmmaker and CEO, One Community

| Filmmaker and CEO, Geoffrey Canada | educator, social activist and author

| educator, social activist and author Renée Cummings | Criminologist, Criminal Psychologist, AI Ethicist & Data Activist

Alain Dehaze | CEO, The Adecco Group

Matthew Dellavedova | Professional NBA Player, Angel Investor and host of the Delly Podcast

| Professional NBA Player, Angel Investor and host of the Delly Podcast Dr. Oren Etzioni | CEO, Allen Institute for AI

| CEO, for AI Goldie Hawn | Academy Award Winning Actress & Children's Advocate

| Academy Award Winning Actress & Children's Advocate Jack Hidary | Entrepreneur & Author

| Entrepreneur & Author Dr. Ashish K. Jha | Director, Harvard Global Health Institute

| Director, Harvard Global Health Institute Juliette Kayyem | Professor, Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, Former Assistant Secretary, Dept. of Homeland Security

| Professor, of Government, Former Assistant Secretary, Dept. of Homeland Security Karim R. Lakhani | Charles E. Wilson Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School , Founder, Laboratory for Innovation Science, Harvard University

| Charles E. Wilson Professor of Business Administration, , Founder, Laboratory for Innovation Science, Dr. Kai-Fu Lee | AI Expert, Author and Investor

| AI Expert, Author and Investor Danny Meyer | CEO & Founder, Union Square Hospitality Group

| CEO & Founder, Union Square Hospitality Group Howard Morgan | Chairman, B Capital Group, Co-Founder & Special Advisor, First Round Capital

| Chairman, B Capital Group, Co-Founder & Special Advisor, First Round Capital Greg Morrisett | Jack and Rilla Neafsey Dean and Vice Provost, Cornell Tech

| and Vice Provost, Cornell Tech Oscar Munoz | Executive Chairman, United Airlines

| Executive Chairman, United Airlines Scott O'Neil | CEO, Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils

| CEO, 76ers and New Jersey Devils Vladimir Pozner | Award-winning Journalist & best-selling author

| Award-winning Journalist & best-selling author Dr. Mamphela Ramphele | South African anti-apartheid activist, medical doctor, academic and ambassador

Dr. Michael T. Osterholm | Director, Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota

| Director, Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the Dan Rosensweig | President & CEO, Chegg

| President & CEO, Chegg Xavier Rolet | External Director, Public Investment Fund, Former CEO, London Stock Exchange Group

| External Director, Public Investment Fund, Former CEO, London Stock Exchange Group Nouriel Roubini | economist, Professor at NYU Stern School of Business, and Chairman, Roubini Macro Associates

| economist, Professor at NYU Stern School of Business, and Chairman, Roubini Macro Associates Eric Schmidt | former CEO, Google

| former CEO, Google Greg Silverman | CEO & Founder, Stampede Ventures

| CEO & Founder, Stampede Ventures Sir Martin Sorrell | Executive Chairman, S4 Capital Group, Founder, WPP

| Executive Chairman, S4 Capital Group, Founder, WPP Rob Wiesenthal | Founder & CEO, BLADE Urban Air Mobility, Inc.

Randi Zuckerberg | Founder & CEO, Zuckerberg Media

To learn more about Collective[i] Forecast featuring Deanna Mulligan, Dec. 3, visit here . Members of the press interested in attending should contact Amy Small for more information.

About Collective[i]: Collective[i] is a recognized leader in digital sales transformation. Collective[i]'s applications and network employ AI/ML to offer the on demand intelligence that is essential to modern sales organizations. Collective[i] improves CRM data quality, provides daily forecasts, pipeline intelligence, dealrooms and other analyses and collaboration tools that boost productivity and grow revenue. Collective[i] also hosts Connectors™, the first social network designed to help sales leaders and their companies leverage valuable professional connections to improve and accelerate the buying experience. Collective[i]'s application and network augment traditional CRM with AI, surfacing every advantage a modern sales organization needs to win.

Collective[i] is a private company headquartered in NYC, with satellite offices in Silicon Valley and Montreal. For more information, visit www.collectivei.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

