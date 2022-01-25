Board Games Market size to grow by USD 2.56 billion | Market Research Insights Highlight Rapid Improvements in Content and Gameplay as Key Driver | Technavio

The board games market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The board games market is fragmented, and vendors are using various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Asmodee Holding

Atlas Games

Clementoni Spa

CMON Ltd.

Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH & Co. KG

Hasbro Inc.

Mattel Inc.

PD-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG

Ravensburger Group

The Goliath Games LLC

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in the board games market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 34% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

France, Germany, and the UK are the major markets for board games in Europe. The demand for premium strategy-based board games has remained high in Europe over the last few years. Board games are a key source of entertainment for customers across all age groups. This will drive the board games market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The tabletop segment will have significant market share growth by will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for tabletop games has surged rapidly over the last few years, primarily from the rising adoption of board games at game bars and cafes. In addition, the rising influence of social media influencers and gaming specialists has led to new avenues for game publishing vendors for promotion and constructive publicity.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Rapid improvements in content and gameplay are some of the few key factors that are driving the growth of the board games market. Manufacturers are focusing on developing board games that are story-driven and offer immersive experiences. Moreover, classic board games are being been updated to cater to the changing market demand. Licensing deals between board game developers and popular movie and TV franchises also enable the development of story arcs and character updates in board games.

The threat from alternate gaming platforms will hinder the board games market during the forecast period. Various mobile-based game offerings have emerged that target gamers of different age groups. These applications offer superior engagement and immersive experience. They also provide ease of access, improved graphics, and interactive content to attract and retain gamers at a high rate. Moreover, most mobile games are offered free of cost, as game publishers can generate revenue from in-game advertisements and other gaming items. Console and PC games publishers also offer gaming titles at competitive prices.

Board Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.30% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.14 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, France, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Asmodee Holding, Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, CMON Ltd., Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH & Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc., PD-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, Ravensburger Group, and The Goliath Games LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

