Board Games Market to grow by USD 2.56 bn from 2020 to 2025| Rapid Improvements in Content & Gameplay to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the board games market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 2.56 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the board games market is the rapid improvements in content and gameplay . Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing story-driven board games with ample detailing to offer superior immersive experiences. These games involve a framework that enables participants to interact with each other in an easy and non-superficial manner while ensuring strong engagement throughout the duration of play. Classic board games such as Monopoly, Scrabble, Clue, and Life have undergone frequent updates in illustrations and gameplay to cater to changing market demand. Licensing deals between board game developers and popular movie and TV franchises also enable the development of story arcs and character updates in board games. Rapid improvements in content and gameplay features are expected to boost the growth of the global board games market during the forecast period.

The board games market report is segmented by Product (Tabletop, Card and dice, and Role-playing), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The board games market share growth by the tabletop segment will be significant for revenue generation. Tabletop games have witnessed a rapid surge in demand over the last few years, primarily from the rising adoption of board games at game bars and cafes. These outlets offer gamers the opportunity to play a range of tabletop board games for a nominal fee and have been instrumental in increasing awareness about innovative board game offerings. Additionally, the growing influence of social media influencers and gaming specialists has provided new avenues for game publishing vendors for promotion and constructive publicity.

Some Companies Mentioned

Asmodee Holding



Atlas Games



Clementoni Spa



CMON Ltd.



Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH & Co. KG



Hasbro Inc.



Mattel Inc.



PD-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG



Ravensburger Group



The Goliath Games LLC

Board Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.30% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.14 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, France, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asmodee Holding, Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, CMON Ltd., Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH & Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc., PD-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, Ravensburger Group, and The Goliath Games LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

