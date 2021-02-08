Board of Directors of The University of Arizona Global Campus Appoints Paul Pastorek as CEO and President

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) announced today that it has appointed Mr. Paul Pastorek, as CEO and President of UAGC. Paul has been serving as the Interim CEO of UAGC since December 1, 2020. Prior to this appointment, he successfully led UAGC as President during the transition of Ashford University to UAGC. The Board collectively believes that Mr. Pastorek has consistently demonstrated a unique capability for successful change management, here and in previous public and private job appointments. He is the most qualified individual to lead UAGC during this crucial transition to non-profit status and to achieve the cultural change necessary to position UAGC to be in full control of its destiny and thereby realize the University's mission of service to students.

The Board expresses its sincere gratitude to Dr. Craig Swenson for his service as President of Ashford University from May 2016 until his appointment at UAGC in December 2020. Dr. Swenson will continue at UAGC as a member of the associate faculty. He has provided stable leadership to Ashford and UAGC by prioritizing the outcomes for students and fostering the academic accomplishments of the university's faculty and staff. Dr. Swenson has successfully represented the university with its accreditation agency, the WASC Senior College and Commission (WSCUC) and the US Department of Education. He has also spent the last two years laying the foundation for the university to transition from a for-profit enterprise to a not-for-profit institution.

Finally, the Board accepts and acknowledges Mr. Pastorek's appointment of Dr. Iris Lafferty as Interim Provost. Dr. Lafferty has served as a university leader for many years and most recently as UAGC's Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. She will continue service in that capacity while providing leadership as the academic head of UAGC.

The Board will continue to transition the UAGC to a fully independent, not-for-profit enterprise that advances educational opportunity and delivers superior outcomes for its students.

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus builds on Ashford University's promise of high-quality online learning, access and inclusivity and the University of Arizona's mission as a land-grant institution focused on student success. Global Campus is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu, www.facebook.com/UniversityOfArizonaGlobalCampus, or https://twitter.com/uazglobalcampus.

