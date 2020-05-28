Board of Directors Withdraws Dividend Proposal

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Scania unanimously has decided to withdraw the dividend proposal to the annual shareholder meeting. 

There is still great uncertainty about the full effect of the spread of the Coronavirus and its consequences for global demand. Therefore and as additional financial precaution in the ongoing crisis, the Board of Directors is proposing that the annual shareholder meeting withholds the payment of dividend for 2019. 

Scania's annual shareholder meeting will be held on June 25. 

