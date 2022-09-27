Boarderie Offers First and Only Pre-Assembled Cheese and Charcuterie Boards, Shipped Overnight Nationwide

Gift better with hand-selected artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts and chocolates artfully arranged on a keepsake Acacia wood board that arrives pre-assembled and ready-to-share

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boarderie, the first and only company delivering a delightfully simple way to give and share pre-arranged, catering-quality cheese and charcuterie boards, today announced its direct-to-consumer website is live. Founded in fall 2020 and uniting everyday convenience with gourmet artistry, their expert team sources the highest-quality, artisan inspired ingredients from around the world for a one of a kind tasting experience.

Ciccetti Cheese & Charcuterie Board by Boarderie. 35 hand-selected artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts and chocolates artfully arranged and ready-to-serve. Arte Cheese & Charcuterie Board by Boarderie. 35 hand-selected artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts and chocolates artfully arranged and ready-to-serve.

"This direct-to-consumer launch solidifies our spot as the first and only brand providing consumers and businesses alike with catering-quality cheese and charcuterie boards that are simple to send and guaranteed to impress," said Rachel Solomon, Co-CEO, Boarderie. "We've created a whole new category in edible gifting and entertaining and have been fortunate to see incredible demand since day one. We've taken premium grazing experiences to a new level for this holiday season and so many other occasions throughout the year," Solomon added.

With Boarderie, there is no shopping, cutting, or prepping required. Boards are shipped temperature-controlled and perfectly arranged. Consumers and gift givers can expect:

Artful presentation

Each is display-worthy and features a tapestry of the unique ingredients that arrive looking exactly as they do in the pictures.

Gourmet Curation

The company and its founders take pride in the exceptional quality of the products. Featuring individually selected hand-cut cheeses and meats sourced from award winning producers around the world, each board serves up perfectly paired, impeccably sourced assortments that unite variety and novelty with complete harmony.

"Our vision has been perfected over 20 years in hospitality, and we think it shows. You'll see our expertise reflected in deliciously display-worthy arrangements, catering-level quality, and chef-inspired pairings," said Aaron Menitoff Co-CEO, Boarderie. "Whether you're giving, celebrating, or sharing at home, at an event or at work, you're free to enjoy a grazing experience that delivers all of the flavors with none of the fuss."

Three premium boards offered this holiday season are:

Arte Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$239.00

Included in box:

35 hand-selected artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts and chocolates artfully arranged and ready-to-serve

3 boxes of crackers

Keepsake Acacia wood board

Bamboo cutlery kit

Serves 10-12

Diletto Cheese & Charcuterie

$159.00

Included in box:

19 hand-selected artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts and chocolates artfully arranged and ready-to-serve

A box of crackers (Rosemary & Olive Oil)

Keepsake Acacia wood board

Bamboo cutlery kit

Serves 5-6

Ciccetti Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$129.00

Included in box:

15 hand-selected artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts and chocolates artfully arranged and ready-to-serve

A box of crackers (Rosemary & Olive Oil)

Keepsake Acacia wood board

Bamboo cutlery kit

Serves 3-4

All boards arrive chilled, fully arranged and ready-to-serve. Nuts arrive individually bagged and placed in each tray.

To see the full range of custom boards, visit www.boarderie.com.

About Boarderie

Boarderie is the first and only company delivering a delightfully simple way to give and share pre-assembled cheese and charcuterie boards. Boarderie was founded in fall 2020, uniting everyday convenience with gourmet artistry, and in summer 2022, Boarderie launched its direct-to-consumer website. Handcrafted quality and prearranged, read-to-graze displays are delivered overnight nationwide and provide a premium gifting experience for birthdays, hosting events, holidays, and corporate events and gifts.

Please visit www.boarderie.com, and follow on social media at https://www.instagram.com/boarderie/.

Press Inquiries:

Lisa Bell or Joshua Milne

Public Relations for Boarderie

[email protected]

617.304.3836

SOURCE Boarderie