BoardProspects Board Recruitment Platform Announces Partnership with Nasdaq Governance Solutions

QUINCY, Mass. and NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BoardProspects.com, the Board Recruitment Network, announced today a new partnership with Nasdaq Governance Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ), to provide its members with access to Nasdaq Boardvantage®, an award-winning board portal and collaboration software solution.

Nasdaq Boardvantage has been designed with an intuitive interface and multiple layers of security to help board members and leadership teams with options to elevate their governance and easily access meeting information.

"We are excited to partner with Nasdaq and highlight the value of Nasdaq Boardvantage to our growing boardroom community. As a next-generation collaboration software, we believe that every corporation, regardless of size, should be utilizing Nasdaq Boardvantage's scalable technology for their board meeting and committee management needs," said Mark Rogers, Founder and CEO of BoardProspects.

Nasdaq Boardvantage allows directors to manage their board, committee, and meeting materials efficiently across desktop, tablet and smartphone applications. Key features for board-level users include approving initiatives, e-signing agreements, participating in meetings remotely, and in-app messaging and annotation sharing.

"Our industry-leading governance technology is trusted by more than 4,000 public, private, and non-profit organizations worldwide," said Mike Bartels, Vice President, Nasdaq. "As technology continues to transform how boards and management teams communicate, our partnership with BoardProspects aims to help their members reduce risk and streamline governance by delivering a high-touch user experience through a service designed with multiple layers of security."

About BoardProspects:

BoardProspects' easy-to use software as a system platform has brought disruptive innovation to the board recruitment industry. Its truly unique platform, which was developed in part by one of the Co-Founders of LinkedIn, leverages technology to help corporations identify, assess and recruit world class board members from a prestigious growing community of more than 14,000 board candidates. "The Board Recruitment Network" proves to be a much more cost-effective, proactive and collaborative approach to traditional board recruitment processes. To date, corporations have a 95% success rate recruiting board members on BoardProspects.com. For more information about BoardProspects, Inc., call 844-926-2737, write Mark Rogers at Mark@BoardProspects.com or visit www.BoardProspects.com.

AboutNasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

Please visit https://business.nasdaq.com/boardvantage/ for more information about Nasdaq Boardvantage. Interested in becoming a partner or reseller with Nasdaq Boardvantage? Please visit: https://nq.nasdaq.com/partners-and-resellers.

